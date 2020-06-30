Toke Makinwa Counsels Married Women On Properties And Will

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has shared a piece of advice to her fans and followers as it concerns properties and wills.

According to the OAP, married women stood ensure that their husbands put the names of their kids in wills and properties.

Toke stressed that if a woman is married to a man whose family depends solely on him, then the woman should consider her advice.

Sharing on Twitter, she wrote: “If you are married to someone who has greedy family members, if they all solely depend on your husband for everything, pls ensure he puts everything in his children’s name…”

See Post Here: