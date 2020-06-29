Somadina Adinma Congratulates Regina Daniels On Birth Of Her Child (Photo)

Former Nollywood teenage actor, Somadina Adinma has taken to his Insta-story to congratulate his ex-girlfriend, Regina Daniels on the birth of her child.

Information Nigeria recalls actress, Regina Daniels’ brother broke the news on the photo-sharing app on Monday, stating that she has given birth to a bouncy baby boy for her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Reacting to the good news, Somadina congratulated the actress and tagged her to his post.

The actor wrote on his Insta-story;

“It’s a boy!! Congratulations Gina!! Proud of you.“

See his post below: