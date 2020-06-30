Regina Daniels Shares First Photo Of Her Son

A photo of popular actress, Regina Daniels’ newborn was recently spotted on her Twitter page.

The former child actress welcomed a baby boy with her billionaire hubby, Ned Nwoko on Monday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the cute photo was shared with the caption;

“It’s a baby boy ❤️

Welcome star boy 🤱“

Information Nigeria recalls Regina revealed she is set to launch her docu-reality series on Tuesday which gives her fans a glimpse of her experience as a young bride, new mum and career woman.

Read Also: Regina Daniels Set To Share Her Experience As A Young Bride, Mother (Video)

See the post below: