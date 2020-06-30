El-Rufai’s Sons Tackle Atiku After His Son Took A Swipe At Their Father (Photo)

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s sons, Bashir and Bello have taken a dig at former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

It all began after one of Atiku’s sons, Mustapha took to Twitter to react to a report about El-Rufai in which he advised parents to teach their children how to respect women to prevent rape.

Reacting to report, Mustapha labelled the Governor’s comment as an ‘Irony’.

One of El-Rufai’s son, Bashir caught wind of the tweet and returned the favor by taking a swipe at Mustapha’s father with the words;

“When his father @atiku speaks of corruption its the same irony that confounds us.“

His brother, Bello El-Rufai joined in and he wrote;

“Bash the discussion was on respect for women, not Gay rights or corruption. Don’t blame the newly wed. So behave. Remember your former friend thought he will be in the Villa by now with access to NNPC!“

It didn’t end there as Bello went on to describe Atiku as ‘Adamawa Bobrisky’ during an exchange with his brother.

The young man tweeted;

“The irony of a product of that act speaking about women rights. Good morning jare. Your former friend and newly wed can collect his own from Adamawa’s Bobrisky!“

See the exchange below: