Akeredolu Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Governor made the announcement through his Twitter handle on Tuesday afternoon.
Akeredolu tweeted: “Today, I tested positive for #COVID19. All is well. I’m asymptomatic and have been self -isolating.
“Work continues. Your continued prayers over my wellbeing are most appreciated.”
