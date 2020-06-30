Akeredolu Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Governor made the announcement through his Twitter handle on Tuesday afternoon.

Akeredolu tweeted: “Today, I tested positive for #COVID19. All is well. I’m asymptomatic and have been self -isolating.

“Work continues. Your continued prayers over my wellbeing are most appreciated.”