774,000 Jobs: Lawmakers Walk Keyamo Out Of National Assembly

Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment, was on Tuesday worked out of the national assembly by lawmakers following argument that arose from the planned recruitment of 774,000 people by the federal government.

Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget and national planning, had announced in April, that approval for the employment of 774,000 Nigerians has been given by the president, Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the federal government, recruited individuals would be engaged in a special works programme domiciled in the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Keyamo appeared before a joint committee of the senate and house of representatives on labour alongside Nasiru Ladan, NDE director-general on Tuesday.

When the lawmakers asked the NDE DG to speak on the criteria used in appointing a 20-member committee for the implementation of the programme, he said he only knew eight members of the committee.

Keyamo was then asked a series of questions, suggesting that he had taken over the programme from the NDE.

The situation soon escalated into a rowdy one, as Keyamo and some lawmakers were heard shouting on the top of their voices.

Keyamo later objected to a closed-session which was subjected by the lawmakers.

While shouting, Keyamo said: “How can you expose corruption without the cameras? How can, how can you expose it? I must respond to what he said. You cannot say something and I won’t respond. It is wrong.”

Some of the lawmakers could be heard shouting: “Go go, get out. Where is the sergeant-at-arms to walk him?”, and he was ordered out of the hearing room.

While speaking with journalists outside the hearing room, Keyamo alleged that the lawmakers were trying to take charge of the recruitment exercise which his ministry supervises.