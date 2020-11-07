Zulum On #EndSARS: Boko Haram Started Through Protests

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has warned youths who took part in #EndSARS protests across the country to be careful, saying that was exactly how terrorist group, Boko Haram started.

Zulum stated that insurgency began when the youths commenced a protest against the use of motorcycle helmets in the state capital, Maiduguri.

The governor gave the warning while answering questions from journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.

While calling for caution, he pointed out that while innocent people are bearing the brunt of Boko Haram, some of the arrowheads of the protest have relocated from the state to Abuja, Lagos, or abroad.