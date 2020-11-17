”Your daddy is rich” – Davido tells his second daughter, Hailey

DMW label boss and multi award winning Nigerian super star singer Davido who is currently in the US, took his second daughter, Hailey, on Diamond shopping in a jewelry shop.

Davido and his second babymama, Amanda, welcomed Hailey in 2018.

In a heartwarming video shared online, Davido took Hailey into the jewelry shop and asked for diamonds for her.

Speaking to her, Davido who was beaming with so much joy said ”Money dey. Your daddy is rich. Tell them. Say my daddy gat money”