News Feed
Mother gifts new car to daughter ‘who did so well’ in 2020 WASSCE
An SHS graduate who did so well in the 2020 WASSCE has received a car as a gift for her performance
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) released the provisional results for the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
Following the release, social media has been buzzing with some exceptional as well as abysmal result slips of popular schools and students. The photos of many such results have landed online and have generated a whole lot of debate due to the excellent grades scored by these students.
In a recent development, however, a young lady who scored excellent marks in the international examinations has been gifted a brand new car by her parents.
In a video sighted online, the young lady was being presented with the car by a woman believed to be her mother. Before the key to the new Hyundai Elantra was handed over, the woman was heard saying a prayer for the SHS graduate and encouraged her to replicate the same kind of results in future.
The woman said:
“You have done well with the WASSCE results. So we’re giving you this car in the name of God the father, the son and the holy spirit. Continue that way forever.”
The excited young lady was seen playing with her dog and took the keys as the door to the car was opened for her.
News Feed
Two Nigerians welcome a baby in Libya before being deported
John Festus and Faith, two Nigerians with different fates who crossed paths while seeking greener pastures abroad have shared their story of love amid struggles.
The couple who met and fell in love in Libya, said their plan was to get out of Nigeria by land and cross over to their other countries.
While speaking with Legit, John revealed he was going to Italy to ply his aluminum-making trade, Faith on the other hand said she wanted to get to France.
The woman said that due to financial constraints, she could not further her education after secondary school hence her reason for embarking on the journey.
They now have a three-year-old son who, according to them, could not go to school because they have been struggling in Edo state since they were deported.
Festus said that if there is another opportunity to travel back to the North African country, he would gladly explore it.
Watch full video below;
News Feed
Black Panther Star, Michael B. Jordan Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive
Hollywood actor and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan has been named the 2020 PEOPLE’s magazine Sexiest Man Alive.
The 33-year-old actor is on the cover of the publication’s annual issue, taking over from John Legend who was given the honour in 2019.
The actor who is noted worldwide for his role he played in the ‘Black Panther’ movie revealed the women in his family “are definitely proud” of his latest moment of recognition, and noted his late grandmother used to collect the Sexiest Man Alive edition of the magazine.
He stated;
When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well.
“This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”
News Feed
Kemi Olunloyo slams Davido for taking his daughter out on shopping spree
Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has slammed popular singer, Davido for spending millions on a diamond necklace for his daughter, Hailey.
Recall that, few days ago the father of three, took his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke on diamond shopping in a jewelry shop in Atlanta.
The DMW boss, took his 2year-old daughter to the jewelry shop were he usually shops his diamond piece, and asked the little girl to pick whatever she wants.
The overly excited father told assured his beautiful that he’s very rich and can afford anything she chooses.
In his words,
“Money dey. Your daddy is rich. Tell them. Say my daddy gat money”.
However, Kemi Olunloyo has now criticized the singer for spending so much on a necklace for the young girl, and making the video public.
Expressing her displeasure on Twitter she wrote,
“Never compare WizKid to Davido. Different styles of living Different kind of music Different mentality Ayo won’t expose his children online buying million dollar jewelry. #Kemitalks.”
Trending
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Davido Reacts After Being Accused Of Sliding Into Lady’s DM On Instagram
- Politics22 hours ago
Supreme Court Affirms Diri As Bayelsa Governor, Dismisses Suit Against Deputy
- Entertainment22 hours ago
‘Women Shouldn’t Feel Ashamed Of Having Multiple Sexual Partners’: Kiki Mordi
- Entertainment21 hours ago
‘Wizkid’s Album Is A Million Times Ahead Of Davido’s’ – Kemi Olunloyo
- Entertainment21 hours ago
Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi To Launch ‘How Far’ Podcast On Friday
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Stella Damascus Reacts As Erica Says She Wants To Be Pampered And Babied By Someone
- National News21 hours ago
Alleged Money Laundering: Court Orders Arrest Of Abdulrasheed Maina
- Entertainment23 hours ago
‘Enough With The Beauty Comparism’ – BBNaija’s Lilo Tells Fans