‘You Will Marry A Billionaire Based In UK Next Year’ – Uche Maduagwu Tells Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actor cum social commentator, Uche Maduagwu, has predicted that Tonto Dikeh will be married to a billionaire based in the UK by 2021.

The actor took to Instagram to write:

“#Tontodikeh if you want to smell #marriage next year dont #share your mans secret with friends. @tontolet you went through marriage breakup but God lifted you with unlimited strength, its not easy but some how the lines keep falling in pleasant places for you because God never forsake his daughters but listen carefully to this prophecy,

you are destined to #marry a billionaire oil and gas businessman based in #UK next year and your #wedding will put all haters to shame but you must avoid telling close #friends about your mans secret and private life or do you think its all friends that wish you well? #endsars”

