You say you are the biggest artiste in Nigeria but you have never gotten a grammy nomination, This is why Wizkid ignores you – Uche Maduagwu to Davido

It appears that Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, is better known for his activity on social media than for his roles in the movies.

The man is currently carving a niche for himself as the fastest rising critic of the film industry in Nigeria.

On Thursday, Maduagwu swung his searchlight on the activities of the seeming beef between Wizkid and Davido, which also transcends to Burna Boy.

Davido was snubbed by Wizkid when he congratulated him after he dropped his latest studio album, Made In Lagos which sparked tension from both camps. In that regard, Davido said in a recent interview that he feels Wizkid is intimidated by him which is why he never replied his message.

Moreover, he crowned himself as the biggest artiste and this is what has prompted Uche Maduagwu to come out to blast the ’30 Billion Gang’ honcho for his brandishing his weight about.

He wrote:

Davido, how can you say you are the biggest artiste in #Nigeria when you have never smell a #grammy nomination? This is why #wizkid ignores you o maa n be. Being the biggest is not measured by how cracked your vocal cord is neither is it about how wealthy your father is and definitely not about the number of #instagram followers, its about your street credibility and how you connect with the youth with your #music but can someone who allegedly deny being part of abuja #endsars protest in IG of police office be crowned a king? davido yes you are the biggest my papa money help my music career if indeed its true you did not pay @nickiminaj for a collabo then thats because she does not see you as a BIG #international artiste like burna, femi kuti and starboy so she do charity work as her contribution to giving back to africa, go and marry chioma firstly and prove to us that you are king in Adeleke dynasty or why do you think beyonce did not work with you?🤣#share.