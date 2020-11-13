News Feed
You say you are the biggest artiste in Nigeria but you have never gotten a grammy nomination, This is why Wizkid ignores you – Uche Maduagwu to Davido
It appears that Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, is better known for his activity on social media than for his roles in the movies.
The man is currently carving a niche for himself as the fastest rising critic of the film industry in Nigeria.
On Thursday, Maduagwu swung his searchlight on the activities of the seeming beef between Wizkid and Davido, which also transcends to Burna Boy.
Davido was snubbed by Wizkid when he congratulated him after he dropped his latest studio album, Made In Lagos which sparked tension from both camps. In that regard, Davido said in a recent interview that he feels Wizkid is intimidated by him which is why he never replied his message.
Moreover, he crowned himself as the biggest artiste and this is what has prompted Uche Maduagwu to come out to blast the ’30 Billion Gang’ honcho for his brandishing his weight about.
He wrote:
Davido, how can you say you are the biggest artiste in #Nigeria when you have never smell a #grammy nomination? This is why #wizkid ignores you o maa n be. Being the biggest is not measured by how cracked your vocal cord is neither is it about how wealthy your father is and definitely not about the number of #instagram followers, its about your street credibility and how you connect with the youth with your #music but can someone who allegedly deny being part of abuja #endsars protest in IG of police office be crowned a king? davido yes you are the biggest my papa money help my music career if indeed its true you did not pay @nickiminaj for a collabo then thats because she does not see you as a BIG #international artiste like burna, femi kuti and starboy so she do charity work as her contribution to giving back to africa, go and marry chioma firstly and prove to us that you are king in Adeleke dynasty or why do you think beyonce did not work with you?🤣#share.
Sense of responsibility to my partner has helped my relationship grow – Mr Eazi, talks about his relationship with Temi Otedola
Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi, talked briefly in an interview about his relationship with fashion influencer, and billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola
In an interview with Do2dtun of Cool FM, Eazi said that the synergy and closure in his relationship came from the fact that he was responsible to his partner, and being that way to her made him a better person.
He also said that every form of relationship, romantic or not, should have the people in it responsible to each other as it helps build a solid structure.
The Surrender crooner also mentioned that he was in awe when he watched his girlfriend on the screen in the recently released Kunle Afolayan’s Nollywood movie, Citation.
Reno Omokri advises parents to desist from comparing their own children to other children
Nigerian writer and lawyer, Reno Omokri has laid down some parental guidelines.
The former Goodluck Jonathan aide pointed out that comparing children to their mates can lead them into crime and other desperate actions. He took a swipe at parents who engage in such acts by telling them that their own mates are doing way better than them.
He wrote;
“Dear parents, Never compare your children to other kids. ‘Look at your mate’ has led so many children to depression, crime, and other desperate actions. And besides, your own mates are doing far better than you. You yourself are not the best example!”
Thank God for the day I found you – Davido celebrates Mayorkun
Afrobeats superstar Davido who just released his highly anticipated third studio album “A Better Time” has eulogized singer Mayorkun thanking God for the day he met him as a friend.
Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel (born March 23, 1994), known professionally as Mayorkun shared a video of himself reacting to Davido’s latest album A Better Time praising him for blessing Nigerians with lovely and great tunes.
Davido reacting to Mayorkun’s video thanked God for finding him and being his friend.
His tweet reads:
Thank God for the day I found u
