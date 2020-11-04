Entertainment
‘You Paint Me Black At Every Given Time’ – Prince Eke Calls Out Muma Gee On Social Media
Nigerian actor, Prince Eke has dragged his estranged wife, Muma Gee over her recent interview where spoke about their failed marriage.
In the singer’s recent interview, she mentioned that the actor was the one who walked out of their marriage.
Taking to Instagram, the actor called out his ex-wife and he mentioned that she is fond of painting him as the bad guy despite the fact that he still foots her bills.
Eke revealed he gave her money to push her career and he sponsored her music video.
The actor also stated that he is no longer going to remain silent and he went ahead to post a couple of text messages purportedly from Muma Gee.
The messages shows the singer asking her ex-husband for forgiveness for tarnishing his image.
See his post below:
Prince Eke Replies Man Who Asked Him To Reconcile With His Ex-Wife, Muma Gee
Veteran Nigerian actor, Prince Oluebube Eke recently slammed a web user who asked him to go and reconcile with his estranged wife, Muma Gee.
The couple, who got married in 2011, parted ways in 2016 over allegations of fetishism, domestic violence, infidelity and fraud from both parties.
Information Nigeria recalls Muma Gee, whose real name is Gift Iyumame, had a recent interview where she spoke about her split from Eke.
The singer stated that it was a huge disgrace that their five-year-old marriage failed and she claimed that it was Prince who gave up on their marriage.
Prince seemingly reacted to the interview as he posted a photo of himself with their three children on social media.
The actor threw jabs at his ex-wife as he wrote;
“Moved on. Move on abeg. #Oldgist #Cloutchasers.”
Reacting to the post, one of his followers, @austee_banks pointed that his caption wasn’t fair and that he needs to go and settle with his ex-wife.
Prince, however, flared up and he blasted the web user, stating that their divorce story should not be the only way one has to stay relevant.
See their exchange below:
US Elections: Kanye West Concedes Defeat; Looks On To 2024
American rapper and billionaire, Kanye West, has conceded defeat in the 2020 US Elections. The fashion entrepreneur took to his Twitter page to share a post with the caption:
“KANYE 2024”
This means that he has accepted that he stands no chance in winning the elections with strong contenders such as Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
The father of four also shared his voting journey on his page. According to him, he is voting for the first time in his life.
“The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world“, he tweeted earlier.
See his post below:
US Elections: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Voted
American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has revealed that she voted during the 2020 US elections. The fashion entrepreneur and wife of rapper cum presidential candidate, Kanye West took to her Twitter page to share a picture of herself after she cast her vote.
In her words:
“I VOTED!!!!! Did you?!?! If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line.”
A lot of people were curious to know who she voted for. They went under her post to ask. But the aspiring lawyer did not reveal whom she voted for.
See her post below:
