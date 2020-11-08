‘You Know Nothing About Respecting People’, Falz Tackles Buhari

Nigerian entertainer, Folarin Falana alias Falz, has tackled President Buhari over the the latter’s statement that democracy entails respect for the will of the people.

President Buhari had taken to his official Twitter page on Saturday night to tweet about democracy. In his words:

“Respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.”

On Sunday afternoon, Falz quoted the tweet with a reply that reads:

“Who typed this? Because you clearly know nothing about respecting the will of the people”

See his tweet below: