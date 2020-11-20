‘You Have To Leave Nigeria To Reach Your Full Potential’: Producer, Sarz

Nigerian music producer, Osabuohien Osaretin, popularly known as Sarz, has stated that no one who desires to reach their full potential should stay in Nigeria.

The award winning 31-year-old record producer wrote thus via his official Twitter handle:

“For now, if you want to reach your full potential you have to leave Naija … Get potential first sha”

The Edo-born hitmaker, also known as Sarz On The Beat, contributed to the #EndSARS movement using his social media platforms.

He specifically said that women were phenomenal during the period, as they powered the movement financially and intellectually. He then thanked them for their activism.

See his tweet below: