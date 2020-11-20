Entertainment
‘You Have To Leave Nigeria To Reach Your Full Potential’: Producer, Sarz
Nigerian music producer, Osabuohien Osaretin, popularly known as Sarz, has stated that no one who desires to reach their full potential should stay in Nigeria.
The award winning 31-year-old record producer wrote thus via his official Twitter handle:
“For now, if you want to reach your full potential you have to leave Naija … Get potential first sha”
The Edo-born hitmaker, also known as Sarz On The Beat, contributed to the #EndSARS movement using his social media platforms.
He specifically said that women were phenomenal during the period, as they powered the movement financially and intellectually. He then thanked them for their activism.
See his tweet below:
Singer 2Face Commends Omah Lay; Claims Title Of Number 1 Fan
Popular Nigerian singer, 2Face recently commended his fellow colleague, Omah Lay and he mentioned that he is the latter’s number one fan.
This comes after Omah Lay took to social media to reflect on his journey as an artist in the Nigerian music industry.
The ‘Damn’ crooner noted that at this time last year, he was holed up in his tiny room singing his guts out and wondering if people would ever hear him or appreciate him.
The singer also noted that he finally released his first EP and it has changed his life.
Reacting to this, 2Face wrote;
“True talent no fit hide. Omah lay to the world!!! I humbly claim the title of #1 fan. Abeg make nobody follow me drag am.”
See his tweet below:
Singer Simi Laments Over Men Having More Privileges Than Women
Popular Nigerian female singer, Simisola Ogunleye, alias Simi, has expressed her angst regarding male privileges. The award winning songstress took to Twitter to share her pain over the lack of privileges for women.
In her words:
“Imagine what women could do with men’s privileges. Damn.”
The mother of one takes time to lash at the government’s inefficiency and improper governance on her official Twitter page.
Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Joromi’ crooner, who has dropped her highly-anticipated EP ‘Restless II’, could not hide her displeasure with the government’s inability to come into agreement with ASUU in order for the long strike to be called off.
See her tweet below:
“Stop Deceiving Women” – Actress Ayo Adesanya Tells Men
Nigerian actress, Ayo Adesanya, recently penned a message to men, who are fond of stringing women along and giving them false hopes.
The film star shared a post in which she cautioned men, who have formed the habit of cajoling multiple women at the same time, to refrain from such acts because God will expose them in due time.
Adesanya then captioned the post with the words;
“Am I making sense …make I loud am …”
See her full post below:
