You Don’t Have The Right To Insult My Family And Friends – Paul Okoye Blasts Davido

Earlier today, Davido took to his Twitter account to slam those who went to Peter and Paul Okoye’s birthday separately.

Paul has now replied telling him he has no right o do that, and that he is highly disappointed.

Paul took to his IG story writing;

“On what level, and what audacity do you have to call my family and friends pussy…. bro has it come to this? Am highly disappointed with you…You don’t have the right to insult my family and friends…. That’s f*cked up.

For your infor….90% of those that came to mine still went to his…. Same the other way round. And I respect their decision.” he wrote.