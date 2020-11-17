‘You Can’t Feed People Out Of Poverty’ – Rapper Eldee

Nigerian rapper, Rapper, Lanre Dabiri, popularly known as Eldee the Don, has suggested a better way to fight poverty in the country.

According to the singer, feeding people out of poverty is not sustainable.

Eldee noted that people need to develop skills and be empowered so they can feed themselves.

In his words;

“Guys, remember that you can not feed people out of poverty. It is not sustainable. Feeding is a short term fix when poverty is widespread.

Skill and opportunity enabling empowerment is what the people need, so that they can feed themselves.”

