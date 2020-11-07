Mercy Eke throws shade while hailing Erica

Big Brother Naija 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ reality show winner, Mercy Eke a.k.a ‘Lamborghini’ has showered praises on disqualified housemate of the lockdown season, Erica Nlewedim.

The reality TV star cum actress, shared new photos on her Instagram page, saying she is the only lady and the realest nigga in the room.

Mercy Eke, a Nigerian media personality, actress, video vixen and entrepreneur from Imo state took to the comment section of her post to shower praises on her, telling her that she breaks the internet.

She also threw shades, insinuating that two people are trying to drag first position, but Erica can never be the number 2.

“You break the internet, top two and you ain’t number 2, Bey shittt”.

Erica in her response said – “Tell them baby”