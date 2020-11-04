Entertainment
“You Are True Definition Of A Queen” – BBNaija’s Prince Tells Dorathy On Her 25th Birthday
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Prince penned a lovely message to his fellow ex-housemate and close pal, Dorathy on her 25th birthday.
In the message made available on his Instagram page on Wednesday, the reality TV star stated that Dorathy is his ride or die as he expressed his gratitude to her for sticking with him through thick and thin.
Prince posted a video slideshow made up of photos of himself and his close pal as he wrote;
Dear Dora,
“God bless the day you were born, thank you for always being there for me, through thick and thin, when everyone thought I was weird and cold, you said I was perfect and brought out the child in me ..You are amazing and the True definition of a Queen…
I’m very happy to have met you (although you have coconut head)but you are my ride or die..Continue to age gracefully Happy Birthday My Tata”
See screenshot of his post below:
‘Why The Youth Must Strive To Make An Impact In Our Nation’ – BBNaija’s Laycon
Big Brother Naija season 5 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe better, known as Laycon, has explained the why the youths must strive to make an impact in the nation.
According to the rapper, the youths are not just the future of the nation but they are also the present.
Information Nigeria recalls the rapper was recently appointed as the youth ambassador for Ogun state.
Taking to Instagram, Laycon shared a photo of himself and Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun along with the words;
“We the youths are no longer just the future of the Nation, we are also the present and we must strive to make impact.
Ogun state is on the right path with the involvement of youths in the state affairs.
I commend His Excellency; Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR (@dapoabiodunmfr) for the great work he’s doing in Ogun State.
Omo Ogun Ise Ya”
See his post below:
Prince Eke Replies Man Who Asked Him To Reconcile With His Ex-Wife, Muma Gee
Veteran Nigerian actor, Prince Oluebube Eke recently slammed a web user who asked him to go and reconcile with his estranged wife, Muma Gee.
The couple, who got married in 2011, parted ways in 2016 over allegations of fetishism, domestic violence, infidelity and fraud from both parties.
Information Nigeria recalls Muma Gee, whose real name is Gift Iyumame, had a recent interview where she spoke about her split from Eke.
The singer stated that it was a huge disgrace that their five-year-old marriage failed and she claimed that it was Prince who gave up on their marriage.
Prince seemingly reacted to the interview as he posted a photo of himself with their three children on social media.
The actor threw jabs at his ex-wife as he wrote;
“Moved on. Move on abeg. #Oldgist #Cloutchasers.”
Reacting to the post, one of his followers, @austee_banks pointed that his caption wasn’t fair and that he needs to go and settle with his ex-wife.
Prince, however, flared up and he blasted the web user, stating that their divorce story should not be the only way one has to stay relevant.
See their exchange below:
‘You Paint Me Black At Every Given Time’ – Prince Eke Calls Out Muma Gee On Social Media
Nigerian actor, Prince Eke has dragged his estranged wife, Muma Gee over her recent interview where spoke about their failed marriage.
In the singer’s recent interview, she mentioned that the actor was the one who walked out of their marriage.
Taking to Instagram, the actor called out his ex-wife and he mentioned that she is fond of painting him as the bad guy despite the fact that he still foots her bills.
Eke revealed he gave her money to push her career and he sponsored her music video.
The actor also stated that he is no longer going to remain silent and he went ahead to post a couple of text messages purportedly from Muma Gee.
The messages shows the singer asking her ex-husband for forgiveness for tarnishing his image.
See his post below:
