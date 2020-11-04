“You Are True Definition Of A Queen” – BBNaija’s Prince Tells Dorathy On Her 25th Birthday

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Prince penned a lovely message to his fellow ex-housemate and close pal, Dorathy on her 25th birthday.

In the message made available on his Instagram page on Wednesday, the reality TV star stated that Dorathy is his ride or die as he expressed his gratitude to her for sticking with him through thick and thin.

Prince posted a video slideshow made up of photos of himself and his close pal as he wrote;

Dear Dora,

“God bless the day you were born, thank you for always being there for me, through thick and thin, when everyone thought I was weird and cold, you said I was perfect and brought out the child in me ..You are amazing and the True definition of a Queen…

I’m very happy to have met you (although you have coconut head)but you are my ride or die..Continue to age gracefully Happy Birthday My Tata”

See screenshot of his post below: