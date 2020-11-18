‘You Are Not Just Brothers But Twins’ – Lola Omotayo Writes Birthday Message To Peter And Paul Okoye

Lola Omotayo-Okoye has reminded her husband, Peter and his estranged brother, Paul that blood is thicker than water and life is too short to bear grudges.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of two penned a lovely birthday message to the defunct members of the music group, P-Square, as they turn 39.

Lola wrote;

“Hmmm….to the twins @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy whether you like it or not, you are brothers; you are not only brothers, you are TWINS! I wish you both a very happy birthday! Life is short, make the best of it! Respect and Love should be sacrosanct! As we get older we should realize that life is precious and time waits for no one. My 2 cents!

More blessings upon both your lives in Jesus Name”

See her post below: