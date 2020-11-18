Entertainment
‘You Are Not Just Brothers But Twins’ – Lola Omotayo Writes Birthday Message To Peter And Paul Okoye
Lola Omotayo-Okoye has reminded her husband, Peter and his estranged brother, Paul that blood is thicker than water and life is too short to bear grudges.
Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of two penned a lovely birthday message to the defunct members of the music group, P-Square, as they turn 39.
Lola wrote;
“Hmmm….to the twins @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy whether you like it or not, you are brothers; you are not only brothers, you are TWINS! I wish you both a very happy birthday! Life is short, make the best of it! Respect and Love should be sacrosanct! As we get older we should realize that life is precious and time waits for no one. My 2 cents!
More blessings upon both your lives in Jesus Name”
See her post below:
‘Dump Your Boyfriend If He Doesn’t Spend On You’ – Zlatan Ibile Tells Ladies
Popular Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile has taken to his Instagram page to share some words of advice with ladies, who are dating stingy men.
The indigenous rapper, whose real name is Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, advised ladies to let go of their boyfriends if they are not spending money on them.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, Zlatan Ibile posted a photo of himself sporting a new haircut, along with the words;
“IF YOUR BOYFRIEND NO DEY DEY DROP RABA DUMP AM BOYS DEY WEY WAN GIVE YOU MONEY” CHOP LIKE PALLIATIVE”
See his post below:
‘When Una Go Marry?’ – Femi Otedola Questions His Daughter, Temi And Her Boyfriend, Mr Eazi
Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola seems eager to know when his daughter, Temi Otedola and her boyfriend, Mr Eazi plan on tying the knot.
Temi had posted a photo of herself with her boyfriend of three years via her Instagram page on Tuesday. The fashion entrepreneur also announced that she and her man will be launching a new podcast on Friday.
Reacting to the post, her father raised a question under her comment section. The business mogul asked Temi when she and Mr Eazi, will be getting married.
“Moremiii, when una go marry?”, he wrote.
The fashion entrepreneur replied with a laughing emoji and the word; “Papa”.
See their exchange below:
‘You Can’t Feed People Out Of Poverty’ – Rapper Eldee
Nigerian rapper, Rapper, Lanre Dabiri, popularly known as Eldee the Don, has suggested a better way to fight poverty in the country.
According to the singer, feeding people out of poverty is not sustainable.
Eldee noted that people need to develop skills and be empowered so they can feed themselves.
In his words;
“Guys, remember that you can not feed people out of poverty. It is not sustainable. Feeding is a short term fix when poverty is widespread.
Skill and opportunity enabling empowerment is what the people need, so that they can feed themselves.”
See the tweet below:
