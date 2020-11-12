Entertainment
‘You Are My Home’ – Linda Ejiofor Tells Husband On Their Second Wedding Anniversary
Nigerian actress, Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor has celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband, actor Ibrahim Suleiman in a romantic way.
The movie star took to her Instagram page to write about their journey as a couple together. In the post, she assures her husband of her undying love for him.
It reads:
“Happy Anniversary My Love it’s been 2 years, and the idea of spending my life with you still excites me like a little girl on Christmas morning. You’re my Home @ibrahimsuleimanofficial And now we have our Sonshine, our Baby Quest, our YumYum.
God knows I love you. and for loving me the way you do, I pray that He comes through for you every time. God bless you, baby.”
See her post below:
Actor Jigan Reveals He Is Tired Of Playing Gateman Roles
Nigerian comic actor, Jigan Baba Oja recently revealed on Twitter that he is fed up with playing the same role in movies.
The comic actor, who doesn’t want to be pigeonholed, cautioned those, who would like to help his career, to stop giving him the role of a gateman. Jigan added he can act other roles perfectly.
In his words;
“If truly want to help my career , stop giving me only gate man role ! I can play any role my dear brother ! E ma baiye mi je,” he wrote.
See his tweet below:
Wizkid Speaks Debunks Rumours That He Doesn’t Have A Good Relationship With His Kids
Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has responded to claims that he doesn’t have a good relationship with two of his sons, Bolu and Ayodeji Balogun.
In a video sighted on social media, the singer, who is fond of showing off his last son, Zion, implied that he is usually unperturbed about the rumors.
The ‘Joro’ crooner added that he doesn’t need to prove that he is a good father to the world.
In his words;
“There has been a lot of mad stories about me, Wizkid. There’s been too much. And what I do is cause I never really respond to situations people tend to believe in things but me, I just believe in the real shit. If I have a good relationship with my kids and I’m taking care of them and I’m working to better their lives and the kids after them, I’m doing my job and I don’t need to show the world.”
Watch the video HERE
‘I Lost My Virginity At 13’ – Toke Makinwa Reveals
Media personality, Toke Makinwa recently revealed that she lost her virginity at the tender of 13 to a male student in her secondary school.
The media personality made this known in a new episode of her vlog, ‘Toke Moments’ on YouTube.
In the video, she answered some burning questions about herself.
Makinwa was quite candid about the age she gave up her V-card as she disclosed that she began her sexual journey before she turned 20 years of age and she pleaded with her fans not to judge her.
Watch the full video below:
