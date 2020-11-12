‘You Are My Home’ – Linda Ejiofor Tells Husband On Their Second Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian actress, Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor has celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband, actor Ibrahim Suleiman in a romantic way.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to write about their journey as a couple together. In the post, she assures her husband of her undying love for him.

It reads:

“Happy Anniversary My Love it’s been 2 years, and the idea of spending my life with you still excites me like a little girl on Christmas morning. You’re my Home @ibrahimsuleimanofficial And now we have our Sonshine, our Baby Quest, our YumYum.

God knows I love you. and for loving me the way you do, I pray that He comes through for you every time. God bless you, baby.”

See her post below: