News Feed
Actress, Tonto Dikeh reveals interest in running for senatorial position
Renowned Nigerian actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh, has made known her intention to become a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria someday.
The beautiful divorcee made this revelation via her verified Instagram page on Thursday November 5.
Her disclosure is coming after she met with the Senator George Akume, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs with some CYMS delegates.
Tonto Dikeh had uploaded pictures from the event and a follower of hers took to her comment section and asked;
“Tonto do you intend going into politics someday?”, a question which she answered in the affirmative.
“You are looking at a future Senator”, Tonto Dikeh wrote.
See their exchange below;
News Feed
Ike Onyema to release a book on his relationship Mercy Eke
Ike Onyema, former big brother Naija housemate, has said he will soon be releasing a book on his relationship with his ex-lover, Mercy Eke.
The reality TV star made this known to Pulse on Wednesday, November 4, while reacting to the reports about Mercy’s new marital status.
“This is incorrect. I have a tell-all book coming soon. Please be patient,” he told Pulse.
The off and on again relationship between Ike and Mercy has made the headlines for a while now.
From claiming to be single in the early hours of Jan 1, Mercy and Ike surprised fans in April, when they announced that they will be premiering their reality TV show ‘Mercy and Ike,’ a spin-off focusing on their lives and romance.
For many observers and critics, the show was an avenue to see if the fire in their relationship was still in burning.
Things took a different turn on Tuesday, November 3, when Mercy hinted about being married and done with Ike.
According to her, she’s now married and things with Ike ended months ago even before her now famous birthday party.
News Feed
Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, hubby celebrate 4th wedding anniversary
United Kingdom-based Nigerian gay/LGBT rights activist, Bisi Alimi and his hubby, Anthony Davis, are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary today November 5.
Bisi who is a Nigerian gay rights activist, public speaker, blog writer and HIV/LGBT advocate got married in London in 2016.
”4yrs of being married to this one and it has been fun, though he gets on my nerves a lot and if you don’t know, looks can be deceiving; he is a shady bitch. Happy anniversary Anthony Davis” he wrote.
News Feed
Patoranking pours encomium on Reminisce for giving him opportunity to ‘blow’
Music entertainer, Patoranking has taken to social media to celebrate rapper Reminisce for giving him a shot in 2012 when he was unknown.
Patoranking shared a photo of Reminisce’s 2012 album, Book of Rap Stories, saying he was grateful for the opportunity.
He said, “God bless You @IamReminisce Real OG before IG…You gave me a shot in 2012 to be on your album When no one knew who I was…Thank You Alaga. Grateful.”
Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie popularly known as Patoranking started as a street jam and carnival dancer before his music career kicked off.
