Actress, Tonto Dikeh reveals interest in running for senatorial position

Renowned Nigerian actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh, has made known her intention to become a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria someday.

The beautiful divorcee made this revelation via her verified Instagram page on Thursday November 5.

Her disclosure is coming after she met with the Senator George Akume, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs with some CYMS delegates.

Tonto Dikeh had uploaded pictures from the event and a follower of hers took to her comment section and asked;

“Tonto do you intend going into politics someday?”, a question which she answered in the affirmative.

“You are looking at a future Senator”, Tonto Dikeh wrote.

See their exchange below;