I love you dearly, Gedoni tells Khafi on her birthday

Former BBNaija season 4 housemate, Gedoni, has taken to social media to pen a sweet birthday message to his lover, Khafi.

His post reads:

”Age is no enemy to you just blow out your candles and make a beautiful Wish.

…………………………………………………………..

The dots above are the inner warmth and joy you bring me that I can’t put in words. It’s been an amazing one year plus with you and I’ve super pumped about forever with you UFANIMA MI.

Instagram doesn’t have space or typing field to list out all the amazing qualities you possess and exude; for want of words YOU ARE A GIFT TO

MY GENERATION Sugarine.

I LOVE YOU DEARLY QUEEN OF MY HEART ??

A very happy BIRTHDAY to you. May all your wishes; spoken and thought come through.

Bon Anniversaire Ma Cherie”