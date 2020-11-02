‘Yorubas Lack Good Personal Hygiene’ – Kemi Olunloyo

Popular controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has taken a swipe at members of the Yoruba tribe in Nigeria who lack good personal hygiene.

The self-proclaimed investigative journalist took to her Twitter page to admonish Yorubas to scrub their tongues when brushing their teeth, which she says is better than using a chewing stick.

Read Also: Nigerians Excited As Twitter Suspends Kemi Olunloyo’s Account

In her words:

“Yorubas!!! Pls pls pls. When you wake up, take toothpaste and a brush and clean your teeth then scrub your tongue with the back of the toothbrush or tongue scrubber. Personal hygiene is poor in my tribe. You can’t eat a stick all morning and expect fresh breath #kemitalks”

See her tweet below: