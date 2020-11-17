Connect with us

Yemi Alade Unveils Cover Art For Upcoming Album, ‘Empress’

26 mins ago

God is steadily blessing me – Yemi Alade tells troll

Popular Nigerian singer and performer, Yemi Alade, has unveiled the cover art for her upcoming album titled ‘Empress’, which will be officially released on November 20.

The award-winning talented vocalist took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the cover art. The album’s track list has also been revealed.

She simply captioned the photo:

“Finally #Empress 20 – 11 – 20 Lord Take the Wheel”

Featured artists on the album include Patoranking, Dadju, Rudeboy, Estelle, and Vegedream.

Read Also‘I Still Want To Drop My Album In November’ – Yemi Alade

Information Nigeria recalls that the ‘Johnny’ crooner extended support via Twitter to her female colleague, Tiwa Savage, upon the latter’s release of her latest music video featuring Naira Marley, ‘Ole’.

See her tweet below:

See the track list below:

The album track list

Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML In New Bromance On Twitter

9 mins ago

November 17, 2020

Popular Nigerian artists, Lil Kesh and Fireboy DML have shown that there is no bad blood between them despite the fact that the former is no longer a member of YBNL.

Lil Kesh, whose real name is Keshinro Ololade, took to Twitter to appreciate the ‘New York City Girl’ crooner for collaborating with him on a new song.

Me and @fireboydml made a classic on #ecstacy he’s too damn talented! Big love brodi and thank you!“, Kesh’s tweet reads.

Read Also‘My Fans Are Too Loyal’ – Rapper Lil Kesh

Adedamola Adefolahan, alias Fireboy DML, also replied thus:

“love and respect forever, brother”

Their joint song is a track on Lil Kesh’s upcoming EP, ‘Ecstacy’.

See their exchange below:

The artists’ exchange

 

Olamide To Release ‘Loading’ Video

36 mins ago

November 17, 2020

Popular indigenous rapper, Olamide, is set to release the video to his song, ‘Loading’. The award winning veteran rapper and songwriter took to his Twitter page to share the preview video.

He wrote as caption:

“Kodak ….. if you can’t wait for loading video drop the fire emoji #Loadingchallenge”

‘Loading’ is the tenth track on the rapper’s recently released album, ‘Carpe Diem’. It features Bad Boy Timz.

Read AlsoI’ll pay anything to get a joint EP for Laycon, Vee: Rapper Olamide

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Green Light’ crooner recently celebrated over 70 million streams of his album. He also shared that he is on a journey to growth and becoming a better version of his old self.

Wizkid To Perform Live On YouTube November 19

1 hour ago

November 17, 2020

Wizkid To Release Dance Visuals For 'Ginger'

Popular Nigerian artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid will be performing live on YouTube on November 19.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Joro’ crooner shares a video in which he states that he entered into a partnership with YouTube Originals to deliver a live performance of his new album, ‘Made in Lagos’.

The performance will last for an hour. However, he will be streaming live for hours on the day. The live video is tagged ‘A Day In The Live Wizkid’.

It is scheduled to premiere by 5pm, London time and 6pm, Lagos time.

Read AlsoTop Stories About Wizkid’s Three Children

The StarBoy Entertainment record leader has also released the dance video for ‘Ginger’ featuring Burna Boy.

Watch the video below:

