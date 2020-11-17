Yemi Alade Unveils Cover Art For Upcoming Album, ‘Empress’

Popular Nigerian singer and performer, Yemi Alade, has unveiled the cover art for her upcoming album titled ‘Empress’, which will be officially released on November 20.

The award-winning talented vocalist took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the cover art. The album’s track list has also been revealed.

She simply captioned the photo:

“Finally #Empress 20 – 11 – 20 Lord Take the Wheel”

Featured artists on the album include Patoranking, Dadju, Rudeboy, Estelle, and Vegedream.

See her tweet below:

🙏 Finally #Empress 👑 20 – 11 – 2020 🔥 Lord Take the wheel 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8KklR0OSrF — ✊🏾 yemialade (@yemialadee) November 17, 2020

See the track list below: