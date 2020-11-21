Entertainment
Yemi Alade To Join Other Stars To Announce Grammy Nominations
Nigerian female singer, Yemi Alade, has been chosen among other global stars to announce the Grammy nominees scheduled to hold on November 24, 2020.
The ‘Johnny’ crooner, who just released her fifth studio album titled ‘Empress’, will be announcing the nominees alongside stars like Pepe Aguilar, Nicola Benedetti, Lauren Daigle, Dua Lipa, and Sharon Osbourne.
The tweet from the official Twitter handle of the Recording Academy reads:
“JUST ANNOUNCED: @PepeAguilar, @yemialadee, @NickyBenedetti, @Lauren_Daigle, @MickeyGuyton, @imogenheap, @GayleKing, @DUALIPA and @MrsSOsbourne will join us to announce nominees for the #GRAMMYs on Tuesday! Livestream will begin at 9a.m. PT/12p.m. ET.”
This makes her the first Nigerian artist to announce at the Grammys Live.
See the tweet below:
Entertainment
Singer 9ice Publicly Apologizes To Wife For Cheating (Video)
Nigerian singer, Abolore Akande, popularly known as 9ice, has taken to Instagram to apologize to his wife over the cheating scandal he has been embroiled in.
Information Nigeria earlier reported that the ‘Gongo Aso’ crooner was seen in a video caressing an unknown lady’s bosom.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the singer shares a video in which he states that he has made a grave mistake which is costing him his family.
He captions the video:
“SAVE A SINKING VESSEL”
In his words:
“I apologize for what I have done and I need you guys to help me beg my wife.”
See his post below:
Entertainment
‘I Only Know PSquare, Not Paul Or Peter’, Says Naira Marley
Naira MarleyPopular Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Naira Marley, has reacted to Davido’s tweet on the Okoye twins by saying that he does not know Peter or Paul; he only knows PSquare.
Information Nigeria recalls Davido had written about the feud between the Nigerian veteran singers, lambasting those who attended their separate birthday parties.
“Y’all niggas that wen to Peter and Paul’s bday separately y’all pussy as fuck!! Them niggas is TWINS!! Not my business but Shit hurts I’m angry Walai“, Davido wrote on Friday night.
Naira Marley retweeted the tweet then wrote:
“I still don’t know who Paul or Peter is. Na psquare I know”
See Naira Marley’s tweet below:
Entertainment
‘I Will Never Put A Bleaching Cream On My Body’: BBNaija’s Vee
Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Vee, has stated that she will never put a bleaching cream on her body. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the reality TV star, whose real name is Victoria Adeyele, shares a long statement with a caption that reads:
“It’s quite simple tbh.”
Part of her statement reads:
“I’ll state this for the last time (even though I don’t owe ANYONE an explanation) I would never put a whitening/bleaching cream on my body.”
Firstly, I put my pride aside and used their products ONLY for a month. I did my research on the ingredients inside and went ahead because they were natural.”
See her post below:
https://twitter.com/veeiye/status/1330165772480614402?s=20
