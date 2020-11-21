Yemi Alade To Join Other Stars To Announce Grammy Nominations

Nigerian female singer, Yemi Alade, has been chosen among other global stars to announce the Grammy nominees scheduled to hold on November 24, 2020.

The ‘Johnny’ crooner, who just released her fifth studio album titled ‘Empress’, will be announcing the nominees alongside stars like Pepe Aguilar, Nicola Benedetti, Lauren Daigle, Dua Lipa, and Sharon Osbourne.

The tweet from the official Twitter handle of the Recording Academy reads:

“JUST ANNOUNCED: @PepeAguilar, @yemialadee, @NickyBenedetti, @Lauren_Daigle, @MickeyGuyton, @imogenheap, @GayleKing, @DUALIPA and @MrsSOsbourne will join us to announce nominees for the #GRAMMYs on Tuesday! Livestream will begin at 9a.m. PT/12p.m. ET.”

This makes her the first Nigerian artist to announce at the Grammys Live.

See the tweet below: