Get approval before using corps members’ uniform in movies, NYSC tells filmmakers

The National Youth Service Corps has stated that the unapproved use of its uniform in movies will no longer be permitted.

Christian Oru, corps’ assistant director of legal services has urged filmmakers to ensure they get approval before using corps’ uniform on set.

Mr Oru made this known during a meeting between the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and creative industry stakeholders on enabling laws and strengthening of professional guilds and associations in Lagos.

He said;

“For any filmmaker that wants any of his casts to wear the corps members’ uniform while shooting movies, we require that you write an application letter to NYSC to indicate your interest.

We also demand that you submit your script to us for proper vetting to know how NYSC will be represented.

We know the script is your copyright and we will do everything to ensure confidentiality”