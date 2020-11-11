Women who are always winning exude an awe-inspiring energy: Jim Iyke

Veteran Nigerian actor, James Ikechukwu, popularly known as Jim Iyke has gushed over independent women who are successful and always bring in bread in their homes.

According to Jim Iyke, successful women are one of a kind because of how different they are in their state of mind and they carry an awesome air of energy and grace along them.

He took to his Instagram page and wrote:

Sit with women who are winning the conversation is different and I don’t mean from a financial point of view.

It’s the mental, spiritual, physical psychological perspective. The energy is always, most certainly awe-inspiring. So much power. Salut to whom it may concern. if you know you know.