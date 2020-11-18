‘Women Shouldn’t Feel Ashamed Of Having Multiple Sexual Partners’: Kiki Mordi

Nigerian women’s rights activist, Kiki Mordi, has shared her thoughts on women having multiple sexual partners. The Emmy-nominated investigative journalist took to Twitter to state that women have nothing to feel ashamed about for having multiple sexual partners.

Replying to a tweet that reads “what feels like shame but people shouldn’t be ashamed of?”, Mordi writes:

“Multiple sex partners”

She continues:

“As long as you’re practicing safe sex and not lying to anyone, I don’t see why anyone (women especially) should feel ashamed of it.”

Information Nigeria recalls Mordi rose to prominence after her viral documentary titled ‘Sex For Grades’ powered by BBC Africa.

