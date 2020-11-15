“Women are much happier without men” – Actress Inem Peter

Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, has thrown a shade at Nigeria national football team, Super Eagles following Friday’s shocking 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Super Eagles earned an early 4-0 lead following a dominant start against the Leone Stars thanks to a brace from Alex Iwobi and goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze.

However, the visitors scored late in the first half before pulling off an amazing comeback in the second half of the match played at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin City, Edo state.

A day after the game, NBBF took to its official Twitter handle to shade the team by using a youth-friendly reference to point out that they do not disappoint.

The team shared photos of the male and female squads, writing;

“We no be Amaka. We no dey disappoint.”

Coach Gernot Rohr has been receiving heavy backlash over the teams performance with some football pundits calling for his outright removal.

Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa also tendered an apology on behalf of his teammates, and he promised the Eagles will bounce back, and get a favourable result in the reverse fixture in Freetown on Tuesday.