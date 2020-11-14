‘Women Are Happier Without Men’ – Actress Inem Peter

Nigerian actress, Inem Peter, has shared her opinion on the relationships between men and women. The curvy movie star took to her Instagram page to write that men are the cause of majority of the problems that women go through.

She further stated that women are much happier without men.

In her words:

“Women are much happier without men. Men are women’s major problem.”

Information Nigeria recalls the popular actress recently complained about how Nigerian men stereotype her sexual and cooking abilities simply because she is a Calabar native. She took to Instagram to rant about how she found the negative stereotype annoying.

See her post below: