Wizkid’s Son, Zion Bags Ambassadorial Deal With UK Kids Clothing Line, Childsplay

Zion Balogun, the third son of Nigerian singer, Wizkid is now an ambassador a UK kids clothing line known as Childsplay.

This has been confirmed from the brand’s 2020 Christmas campaign featuring the StarBoy’s son, daughter of UK soldier turned presenter, Ant Middleton and daughter of Jake Hall, part-time footballer and model.

Information Nigeria gathered that the shoot is the three-year-old’s first alongside the other children on the campaign. Also, the location of the shoot is in Essex.

Read Also: ‘There Are So Many Naira Marley’s Songs That I Wish I Sang’ – Wizkid

Zion Balogun is Wizkid’s youngest son. He was born in 2017 by Wizkid’s manager, Jada Pollock. His most recent public appearance with Wizkid is in the video for ‘Smile’.