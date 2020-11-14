Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Peaks Highest African Album On iTunes Chart

‘Made in Lagos’, the album of Nigerian superstar musician, Wizkid, has broken yet another record by becoming the highest-peaking African album on iTunes Worldwide Albums Chart.

The album stayed a total of two weeks on the chart. On Friday, November 13, the album sits at the 178th position in the top 200 on the chart.

It has peaked at number 20 before then, which is the highest position by an African artist ever on the chart. This feat comes ahead of the other notable achievements the album has recorded – particularly the fact that it debuted at number one on the UK Apple World Albums Chart barely 24 hours after its release.

See the iTunes Worldwide Albums chart below: