Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Becomes The Highest-Charting Album By A Nigerian Artist On US iTunes

‘Made in Lagos’, the fourth studio album by Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has outdone itself by becoming the highest-charting album by a Nigerian artist on US iTunes Chart.

This achievement has been recognized by American OAP, Mike Adam. The media personality took to his Twitter page to congratulate Wizkid thus:

“#MadeinLagos by @wizkidayo has become the highest charting album by a Nigerian artist in US iTunes HISTORY (#3 peak)!!! This is beyond huge! Congrats #WizKid!”

Read Also: Asisat Oshoala Reacts To Wizkid’s Made In Lagos Album

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the album achieved a new feat by garnering over ten million streams on Spotify in just 24 hours of its release.

See Mike Adam’s tweet below: