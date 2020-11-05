Entertainment
Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Becomes The 3rd Most Streamed Nigerian Album On Spotify In Less Than A Month
The newly released album of Wizkid, ‘Made in Lagos’ has become the 3rd most streamed Nigerian album on Spotify in 2020 in less than a month of its release.
This is a huge feat considering that other albums that have been released earlier have not garnered as much streams as his new album.
Information Nigeria earlier reported that Tiwa Savage’s third studio album, ‘Celia’, is the most streamed album by a female Nigerian artist in 2020 on Spotify. It was released on August 27, 2020. It has 13.2 million streams which makes it the second most streamed album on the platform.
Read Also: Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Becomes The Highest-Charting Album By A Nigerian Artist On US iTunes
‘Made in Lagos’ which was released on October 30, 2020 already has 10.1 million streams. This currently makes it the second streamed album by a Nigerian male artist on Spotify in 2020.
See the chart below:
Entertainment
Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Said That She Had Butt Surgery
Popular media personality and vlogger, Toke Makinwa gave an epic reply to a follower who commented on her body.
The “On Becoming” author, who has openly admitted to going under the knife to achieve her dream body, shared a couple of photos from her 36th birthday party.
The media personality flaunted her derrière in one of photos and the follower pointed out that she had surgery to enhance it.
“Toks don go do yansh oooo,” one follower wrote.
In response to this, Toke wrote; “You are late to the party love.”
Read Also: Toke Makinwa Excited As She Clocks 36
See the exchange below:
Entertainment
‘I Only Want A Beautiful, Happy Life’ – Omoni Oboli
Omoni OboliNollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has revealed that the only thing she wants is a happy and beautiful life. The award winning filmmaker, who recently celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary, took to her Instagram story to share this information.
She also stated that she is done with ugly things in her life. In her words:
“I’m only about that beautiful and happy life I AM SO SICK OF ‘UGLY’!!! I’M NOT TALKING ABOUT PHYSICAL LOOKS. I’M TALKING ABOUT UGLY HEARTS, UGLY SOULS AND UGLY ACTIONS.”
Read Also: Omoni Oboli, Husband Celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary
The movie star has also promised to release a new series ‘Last Year Single’ very soon.
See her Instagram story below:
Entertainment
‘Why I Workout Everyday’ – Actress Nancy Isime
Nigerian actress, Nancy Isime, has explained why she takes time to workout everyday despite her schedule as a highly sought-after actress.
The delectable movie star and TV host took to her Instagram page to write a lengthy post advising people on how to approach life.
Part of her post reads:
“My backyard is easily one of my favorite parts of my house, can you tell why? People often ask me why I workout everyday (minimum of 5 days a week), Lol, like why I take care of myself daily? The real question my dear is, why do you neglect yourself?
Read Also: I Think About You Every Day – Nancy Isime Remembers To Her Late Mom After 24 Years
There’s 1440 minutes a day and you really think spending a minimum of 30minutes on yourself is out of place? Okay”
See her post below:
Trending
- News Feed12 hours ago
#USElection2020: Biden wins state of Arizona
- News Feed20 hours ago
Sarah McBride becomes first transgender woman to become US senator
- Football20 hours ago
How Suarez Was Punished For Peeping Into VAR Monitor During UCL Game
- Entertainment21 hours ago
‘You Paint Me Black At Every Given Time’ – Prince Eke Calls Out Muma Gee On Social Media
- Entertainment21 hours ago
Prince Eke Replies Man Who Asked Him To Reconcile With His Ex-Wife, Muma Gee
- News Feed20 hours ago
Nigerian men cannot shift any womb, they just make mouth
- News Feed12 hours ago
Man demands refund of church offerings he gave for 19 years
- Entertainment22 hours ago
M.I Abaga Warns Lawmakers To Not Attempt A Social Media Bill