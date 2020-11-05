Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Becomes The 3rd Most Streamed Nigerian Album On Spotify In Less Than A Month

The newly released album of Wizkid, ‘Made in Lagos’ has become the 3rd most streamed Nigerian album on Spotify in 2020 in less than a month of its release.

This is a huge feat considering that other albums that have been released earlier have not garnered as much streams as his new album.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Tiwa Savage’s third studio album, ‘Celia’, is the most streamed album by a female Nigerian artist in 2020 on Spotify. It was released on August 27, 2020. It has 13.2 million streams which makes it the second most streamed album on the platform.

‘Made in Lagos’ which was released on October 30, 2020 already has 10.1 million streams. This currently makes it the second streamed album by a Nigerian male artist on Spotify in 2020.

See the chart below: