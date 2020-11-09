Connect with us

Entertainment

Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Album Surpasses 100M Streams On All Platforms

Published

3 mins ago

on

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' Album Surpasses 100M Streams On All Platforms

 

‘Made in Lagos’, the latest album of Nigerian superstar singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has surpassed 1oo million streams on all digital streaming platforms.

This feat has been achieved within a short period of nine days. The album has shattered many records since its release.

Read Also‘I Am So Proud Of You’, D’Banj Congratulates Wizkid On ‘Made In Lagos’ Album

Information Nigeria earlier reported that it is the first album by a Nigerian artist to peak at number one on the Apple UK World Albums Chart on the first day of its release. This is despite the fact that global superstars, Sam Smith and Ariana Grande also released their albums on the same day.

See the tweet below:

Charts Africa

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

Toke Makinwa Shares Wisdom Nuggets

Published

11 seconds ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa Exciteda As She Clocks 36

Toke Makinwa

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa has shared some wisdom nuggets on life and relationships. The multi-talented media personality took to her Twitter page to share lessons from her growth and journey.

In her words:

“Honestly don’t rush life, I’m happy certain things haven’t happened for me yet cos I needed the time to level up, these days I can turn my back on anything that’s serving me no purpose, I love that God took his time, I needed to be my own upgrade.

Read AlsoToke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Said That She Had Butt Surgery

Invest in yourself too, take that course, book that holiday, you deserve it. You’ve worked so hard and you didn’t come to this world to just endure, your name is not endurance”

See her tweets below:

The OAP’s tweets

Continue Reading

Entertainment

‘There Is No Love On The Streets Again’: Seyi Shay

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Seyi Shay
Singer, Seyi Shay

Singer, Seyi Shay

Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay has given up on love. The award-winning singer and songwriter says that love no longer exists, adding that her condolences goes anyone searching for love.

Taking to Twitter, she writes:

“My condolences to anyone searching for love, nothing dey streets again!”

Information Nigeria recalls the musician cum actress released her latest single, ‘Tuale’ featuring Ycee, Zlatan Ibile and Small Doctor in August.

Read Also#EndSARS: ‘We Still Need To End Crime, Corruption’ – Singer Seyi Shay

She released the video for the single in October. She said her reason for recording the song is to celebrate hardworking everyday Nigerians who struggle for the daily bread in spite of COVID-19 challenges.

See her tweet below:

The singer’s tweet

Continue Reading

Entertainment

‘Push Your Daughters To Own Businesses, Not Get Married’, Rapper Shaybo Tells African Parents

Published

27 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

'Push Your Daughters To Own Businesses, Not Get Married', Rapper Shaybo Tells African Parents

Shaybo

Nigerian-born UK female rapper, Shaybo has advised African parents to prioritize business over marriage for their daughters. The 23-year-old fast-rising hip hop artist took to her Twitter page to share her thoughts.

According to the musician whose real name is Shayon Brown, what is more profitable for young African women is to start a business of their own so that they can be financially independent.

Read AlsoWhy I joined End SARS protest: Singer Sheyi Shay (Video)

In her words:

“African parents always pushing the girls in the household to marry. Look for husband. Instead of pushing them to own businesses. To be a boss so that they don’t need to rely on no1.” 

See her post below:

The rapper’s post

Continue Reading

Trending