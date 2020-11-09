Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Album Surpasses 100M Streams On All Platforms

‘Made in Lagos’, the latest album of Nigerian superstar singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has surpassed 1oo million streams on all digital streaming platforms.

This feat has been achieved within a short period of nine days. The album has shattered many records since its release.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that it is the first album by a Nigerian artist to peak at number one on the Apple UK World Albums Chart on the first day of its release. This is despite the fact that global superstars, Sam Smith and Ariana Grande also released their albums on the same day.

See the tweet below: