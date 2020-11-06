Wizkid To Release Dance Visuals For ‘Ginger’

Nigerian musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, is set to release the dance visuals to his new song, ‘Ginger’ featuring Burna Boy.

The multiple award winning artist took to his Twitter page on Thursday evening to share this details with an accompanying photo from the set.

“Ginger dance visual loading“, he wrote.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the singer has broken many records with his recently released album, ‘Made in Lagos’.

On the first day of its release, the album peaked at number one on the UK Apple World Albums chart displacing Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ and Sam Smith’s ‘Love Goes’.

See his Twitter post below: