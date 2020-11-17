Wizkid To Perform Live On YouTube November 19

Popular Nigerian artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid will be performing live on YouTube on November 19.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Joro’ crooner shares a video in which he states that he entered into a partnership with YouTube Originals to deliver a live performance of his new album, ‘Made in Lagos’.

The performance will last for an hour. However, he will be streaming live for hours on the day. The live video is tagged ‘A Day In The Live Wizkid’.

It is scheduled to premiere by 5pm, London time and 6pm, Lagos time.

The StarBoy Entertainment record leader has also released the dance video for ‘Ginger’ featuring Burna Boy.

Watch the video below: