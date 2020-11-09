Connect with us

Wizkid, Skepta’s Song ‘Energy (Stay Far Away)’ Now Certified Gold In UK

Published

55 mins ago

on

The 2018 single of Wizkid and Skepta, ‘Energy (Stay Far Away), is now certified gold in the UK. This feat has been acknowledged by Mike Adam, American radio personality.

The radio host took to his Twitter page to congratulate both musicians for their effort.

@skepta and @wizkidayo’s ‘Energy (Stay Far Away) is now certified GOLD in the UK!!! Congrats peeps!“, he wrote.

Wizkid has also revealed in a recent interview that he has a good personal and work relationship with Skepta. “Skepta and I are brothers. We always make magic in the studio when we come together. We will always make good music together“, he said.

See Mike Adam’s tweet below:

The OAP’s tweet

‘I Am So Proud Of You’, D’Banj Congratulates Wizkid On ‘Made In Lagos’ Album

Published

51 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Nigerian musician, Dapo Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, has congratulated Wizkid over the latter’s successful new album, ‘Made in Lagos’.

The veteran artist took to his Twitter page to share how proud he is of the ‘Joro’ crooner’s achievements. He also said that the hard work and dedication that has been put into building a successful music career for Wizkid have not been in vain.

In his words:

“ALL THE HARD WORK AND DEDICATION WE HAVE BEEN PUTTING IN OVER THE LAST YEARS ARE NOT IN VAIN. Congrats @wizkidayo I’m so proud of you. Sending Love from the Lee Temple Osheeeee #madeinlagos”

See his tweet below:

D’banj’s tweet

 

 

‘I Now Have A Benzo’ – BBNaija’s Laycon Pens Appreciation Message To His Fans

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Laycon

Popular reality TV star, Laycon has taken to his Instagram page to share a thank-you note he penned to his fans, alias ‘Icons.’

Information Nigeria recalls the winner of the 2020 Big Brother Naija reality TV show clocked 27 on Sunday and his fans went all out by putting together a number of thoughtful surprises for him.

Laycon received a Mercedes Benz E350 car gift as well as a music studio on his special day.

Taking to the photo-sharing app on Monday, the reality TV star extended his gratitude to his fans, saying they did ‘the unimaginable.’

In his words;

“Yesterday was 8/11, the day of my birth and iCONs did what I personally consider the unimaginable.

Exactly 6 weeks (to the day) after giving me a dream of winning a competition I did not even think I stood a chance at, you decided that was not enough and went further to shower me with the kind of love that it is hard to comprehend.

From 10pm on the eve of my birthday, the love has not stopped. From my waking moment yesterday, till I laid my head to sleep, it has all been a dream. Thank you for this unearned love.

Words fail me to express how deeply moved, humbled and grateful I am for your kind words, your prayers, your presence and your gifts. I mean, in the space of 6 weeks, you have gifted me two luxury vehicles! Laycon now has a Benzo!!!

I don’t know how to thank you other than to assure you that I will strive to make you all proud. We will grow together. We will all make it together. You will make it and succeed in life.

May God bless you and replenish your sources. May God keep you all in good and sound health and give you peace.

Thank you so much. I love you all deeply.”

See his post below:

The rapper’s post

The rapper’s post

Folorunsho Alakija, Davido, Others Attend Laycon’s Birthday Party

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Winner of 2020 Big Brother Naija reality show, Laycon, threw an epic birthday bash on Sunday and he received brand a new whip and other gifts from his fans.

The reality TV star, who turned 27, had fun as he celebrated his special day with his fans and friends in the entertainment industry.

One of the guests at the event included a popular dignitary, Folorunsho Alakija.

A video circulating online captured the moment the Nigerian oil magnate and businesswoman was seen arriving at the party venue.

It didn’t end there as popular singer, Davido also showed up with some of his crew members.

Watch the videos below:

 

