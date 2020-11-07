Connect with us

Wizkid Engages Twitter Fans; Reveals Details About ‘Made In Lagos’

Published

23 seconds ago

Wizkid Engages Fans On Twitter; Reveals Details About 'Made In Lagos'
LekkiMassacre: “You Are A Failure” – Wizkid Tells Buhari, Osinbajo, IGP To Resign

Wizkid

Nigerian Afro-pop/Afro-beat musician, Wizkid, has engaged his fans on Twitter. The superstar artist in a bid to reveal details about his latest album, ‘Made in Lagos’ told his fanbase known as Wizkid FC to ask him any questions.

WIZKID FC“, he tweeted to get their attention.

I’m here! #AskWizkid #MadeInLagos“, he went on.

When a fan asked him why he chose to name the album ‘Made in Lagos’, he replied:

“Lagos is everything to me!”

He also revealed that he doesn’t have a special song on the album because every song is special to him. Also, he answered that his kids and his fans inspired him to record the song, ‘Smile’.

See his tweets below:

The singer’s tweets

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Trends As China Sends Out 6G Satellite Into Orbit

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 7, 2020

Chris Oyakhilome
Chris Oyakhilome

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to remember Pastor Chris Oyakhilome for his statement that 5G is evil upon the release of 6G by China.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that China has just sent out the world’s first 6G satellite into orbit. 6G is reportedly a hundred times faster than 5G.

Therefore, some Nigerians on the micro-blogging platform have been wondering how Pastor Chris will react to this latest development. Some of them can’t help but think that he will most likely label 6G evil and a sign of the Anti-Christ as well.

The senior pastor of Love World Ministries had sparked controversy on social media when he declared that Christians should not use 5G because it is of the devil. He also said that 5G is the cause of COVID-19.

See tweets below:

tweet

tweet

tweet

Mercy Johnson-Okojie Shares Lovely Picture Of Her Family

Published

58 mins ago

on

November 7, 2020

Mercy Johnson

Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has shared a lovely family photo on Instagram.

The beautiful movie star took to the photo-sharing app on Saturday to bless the timeline with the photo.

She simply captioned the photo with a love emoji and wrote:

“Family”

In the photo, it can be seen that it is a casual day in the Okojie’s residence as they all appear laid-back.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress cum filmmaker celebrated her nine years’ wedding anniversary and 36th birthday in August.

On her birthday, the actress shared how the previous year has been trying for her but she still had many things to be grateful to God for.

See the actress’ Instagram post below:

The actress’ post

Gbenro Ajibade, Daughter Hang Out At The Gym

Published

59 mins ago

on

November 7, 2020

Gbenro Ajibade

Nigerian actor, Gbenro Ajibade, has been spotted spending quality time with his daughter, Azariah Ajibade at the gym.

The movie star took to his Instagram story to share pictures of himself and his daughter at a gym in New York.

Ajibade is displaying signs of responsible fatherhood despite being divorced from his wife and mother of his daughter, actress Osas Ighodaro.

While Gbenro is now in the United States, Osas resides in Nigeria. The latter has built a successful acting career for herself in Nigeria after returning from New York to star on popular TV series, ‘Tinsel’.

Information Nigeria recalls Ajibade  recently wished his ex-wife a happy birthday on his Instagram story.

See his Instagram story below:

The actor’s Insta-story

