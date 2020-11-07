Wizkid Engages Twitter Fans; Reveals Details About ‘Made In Lagos’

Nigerian Afro-pop/Afro-beat musician, Wizkid, has engaged his fans on Twitter. The superstar artist in a bid to reveal details about his latest album, ‘Made in Lagos’ told his fanbase known as Wizkid FC to ask him any questions.

“WIZKID FC“, he tweeted to get their attention.

“I’m here! #AskWizkid #MadeInLagos“, he went on.

When a fan asked him why he chose to name the album ‘Made in Lagos’, he replied:

“Lagos is everything to me!”

He also revealed that he doesn’t have a special song on the album because every song is special to him. Also, he answered that his kids and his fans inspired him to record the song, ‘Smile’.

See his tweets below: