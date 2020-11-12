Wizkid Announces Plan To Release Another Album

Nigerian musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun alias Wizkid, has announced his plan to drop another album in the nearest future. The multiple award winning Afro-pop artist took to his Instagram story on Wednesday to share the information.

“BUT I HAVE ANOTHER ALBUM READY“, he wrote.

The father of three released ‘Made in Lagos’ on October 30, 2020. The album has become one of the most streamed albums on all digital platforms worldwide in 2020.

Read Also: ‘Why Wizkid, Davido Are Rivals’ – Rapper, BlaqBonez

Information Nigeria recalls the self-proclaimed StarBoy recently engaged his fans in a question-and-answer session on Twitter. He expressed love towards his huge fanbase identified as ‘Wizkid FC’. During the session, he revealed why he titled the album ‘Made in Lagos’.

See his Instagram story below: