Connect with us

Entertainment

Wizkid Announces Plan To Release Another Album

Published

5 hours ago

on

Wizkid Speaks Debunks Rumours That He Doesn’t Have A Good Relationship With His Kids

Wizkid

Nigerian musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun alias Wizkid, has announced his plan to drop another album in the nearest future. The multiple award winning Afro-pop artist took to his Instagram story on Wednesday to share the information.

BUT I HAVE ANOTHER ALBUM READY“, he wrote.

The father of three released ‘Made in Lagos’ on October 30, 2020. The album has become one of the most streamed albums on all digital platforms worldwide in 2020.

Read Also‘Why Wizkid, Davido Are Rivals’ – Rapper, BlaqBonez

Information Nigeria recalls the self-proclaimed StarBoy recently engaged his fans in a question-and-answer session on Twitter. He expressed love towards his huge fanbase identified as ‘Wizkid FC’. During the session, he revealed why he titled the album ‘Made in Lagos’.

See his Instagram story below:

Wizkid’s Insta-story

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

Actor Jigan Reveals He Is Tired Of Playing Gateman Roles

Published

52 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

Actor Jigan Reveals He Is Tired Of Playing Gateman Roles
Jigan Babaoja

Jigan Babaoja

Nigerian comic actor, Jigan Baba Oja recently revealed on Twitter that he is fed up with playing the same role in movies.

The comic actor, who doesn’t want to be pigeonholed, cautioned those, who would like to help his career, to stop giving him the role of a gateman. Jigan added he can act other roles perfectly.

In his words;

“If truly want to help my career , stop giving me only gate man role ! I can play any role my dear brother ! E ma baiye mi je,” he wrote.

Read Also: Yoruba Actor, Jigan Baba Oja Sends Message To Street Youths (Video)

See his tweet below:

The actor’s tweet

The actor’s tweet

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Wizkid Speaks Debunks Rumours That He Doesn’t Have A Good Relationship With His Kids

Published

55 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

Wizkid Speaks Debunks Rumours That He Doesn’t Have A Good Relationship With His Kids
Wizkid Speaks Debunks Rumours That He Doesn’t Have A Good Relationship With His Kids

Wizkid

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has responded to claims that he doesn’t have a good relationship with two of his sons, Bolu and Ayodeji Balogun.

In a video sighted on social media, the singer, who is fond of showing off his last son, Zion, implied that he is usually unperturbed about the rumors.

The ‘Joro’ crooner added that he doesn’t need to prove that he is a good father to the world.

In his words;

“There has been a lot of mad stories about me, Wizkid. There’s been too much. And what I do is cause I never really respond to situations people tend to believe in things but me, I just believe in the real shit. If I have a good relationship with my kids and I’m taking care of them and I’m working to better their lives and the kids after them, I’m doing my job and I don’t need to show the world.”

Read Also: Singer Terry G Receives Backlash For Saying ‘Kasala For Who No Like Wizkid’

Watch the video HERE

Continue Reading

Entertainment

‘I Lost My Virginity At 13’ – Toke Makinwa Reveals

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

‘I Lost My Virginity At 13’ - Toke Makinwa Reveals (Video)
Toke Makinwa Exciteda As She Clocks 36

Media personality, Toke Makinwa

Media personality, Toke Makinwa recently revealed that she lost her virginity at the tender of 13 to a male student in her secondary school.

The media personality made this known in a new episode of her vlog, ‘Toke Moments’ on YouTube.

In the video, she answered some burning questions about herself.

Makinwa was quite candid about the age she gave up her V-card as she disclosed that she began her sexual journey before she turned 20 years of age and she pleaded with her fans not to judge her.

Read Also: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Said That She Had Butt Surgery

Watch the full video below:

Continue Reading

Trending