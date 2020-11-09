Trending
Win 1million Naira in the Infinix Note 8 Empowerment Campaign
Getting brilliant ideas off the ground requires funding. More so, in cases where those ideas have
already left the ground, the pioneers of such ideas still find themselves in constant need of funding in
order to take their conceived plans to towering heights. (These days we call it upscaling)
With this in mind, Infinix has set out to empower a number of young entrepreneurs through the
#EmpoweredByInfinixNote8 campaign. This month, a number of entrepreneurs with truly outstanding
and problem solving ideas will be getting access to empowerment funds to the tune of 1million naira.
In addition to this, other entrepreneurs will also benefit from FREE business training programmes.
If you fit into the above description and you’re wondering how you can participate in this campaign
and become one of the beneficiaries, here’s what you need to do;
1. Send a well detailed business plan to @Infinixnigeria on any social media platform, showing
how you will invest 1million naira in your business.
2. Use the hashtag #EmpoweredByInfinixNOTE8 in your post and gather engagements on your
entry to be selected for an offline presentation.
3. Check Infinix social media handles for winner announcement. Winner will be announced
shortly after the offline presentation.
Make the most of this opportunity. Start putting that plan together today and you might be among the
lucky entrepreneurs to get funding for their plans.
For more information on the #EmpoweredByinfinixNote8 campaign, visit Infinix on Facebook, Twitter,
and Instagram at @Infinixnigeria. You can also join their community of young and vibrant fans
on XClub via the app on your Infinix device or click on this link to download the app if you’re a non
Infinix user.
American Vice-President-Elect, Kamala Harris, Has Nigerian DNA – Obasanjo
Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo says he has the conviction that the projected Vice-President of the United States, Kamala Haris has Nigerian blood.
Obasanjo made this remark in his congratulatory message to the newly elected president and vice-president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris.
Also Read: US Elections: Rihanna Congratulates Biden, Harris
Obasanjo suggested the vice president-elect’s lineage might be that of one of the Nigerian ‘slaves’ taken to the Caribbean from Africa during the colonial era.
“I felicitate with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris as the first female Vice-President of the U.S. We in Africa are proud of her success. The first African-American President of the U.S., Barrack Obama, has Kenyan DNA in him and I am reasonably sure that the first African-American female Vice President-Elect of the U.S. will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the Caribbean from Africa went from Nigeria of today,” the former president said.
Fani-Kayode Reacts To Joe Biden’s Victory
Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to Joe Biden‘s projected victory over the incumbent, Donald Trump in the 2020 US Presidential election.
On Saturday, Biden was projected as the winner of the highly contested election, although the winner has to wait till December 15 to be certified.
Also Read: Joe Biden’s victory over Trump is victory of good over evil: Obasanjo
Reacting to the news, the former Nigerian Minister expressed that Biden’s victory will be shortlived and President Trump will do a second term.
He wrote:
“The blue wave has reached its peak & zenith. The red shall rise, swallow it up & overwhelm it. @JoeBiden’s dreams shall be dashed, his “victory” annulled & his celebrations shortlived.
@realDonaldTrump shall do a 2nd term & the Lord’s name shall be glorified.”
The blue wave has reached its peak & zenith. The red shall rise, swallow it up & overwhelm it. @JoeBiden's dreams shall be dashed, his "victory" annulled & his celebrations shortlived. @realDonaldTrump shall do a 2nd term & the Lord's name shall be glorified.#DonaldTrump
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) November 8, 2020
Nigerians Knock CBN Boss, Emefiele For Freezing Of Accounts Of 19 #EndSARS Protesters
Nigerians have condemned the move by Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to freeze accounts of 19 #EndSARS protesters.
Recall that it was learnt on Friday that a federal high court in Abuja granted the request of CBN to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests.
Also Read: Why Passport Of #EndSARS Promoter Was Seized — Immigration
This news, which many have described as ill-advised has led to serious backlash for the Apex bank boss on social media.
Reacting to the news, some Nigerians wrote on social media:
https://twitter.com/gidiwave/status/1324944030682263553
While some lampooned the CBN Governor, some called for the boycott of the judicial panels in different states, describing it as a waste of time;
https://twitter.com/Ody_johnson/status/1324842111544512517
After seeing what Godwin Emefiele has done I think it’s time we tell ourselves the truth and boycott this time wasting energy draining and biased judicial panel. This isn’t making any sense… #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/45oYy1hp78
— Heron_da_sun_of_zeus (@enzy_west) November 7, 2020
Godwin Emefiele is a huge disgrace.
Clearly, the worst CBN governor ever in the history of this country.#EndBadGoveranceInNigeria
— FOLARIN OPEYEMI JOSEPH FOJ. (@opeyemifolarin1) November 6, 2020
And another group of social media users called for the resumption of protest at the apex bank head office in Abuja;
Godwin Emefiele is such an ass with a well hole. Protest resumes Monday CBN HQ. Psycho Godwin Emefiele has started , we will correct his sickness. #EndSARS https://t.co/ROYQwz1lcE
— Professor Anonymous (GCFR Chess ♟️ Nation) (@samsimaxs) November 7, 2020
A second wave! A dogged, resilient second wave of #EndSarsProtests! The rogue regime of Muhammadu Buhari must be stopped!! Enough with the panel. Godwin Emefiele has been sent in. They just need to send soldiers to pick people at their homes before we understand it is bad already
— Threader (@extrasheeter) November 6, 2020
