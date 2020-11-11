Win 1,000,000 USD – Play Lotto Nigeria Online!

Finally, the long wait for an online Nigeria lotto is over! You can now play the lottery in Nigeria and stand a chance to win millions easily. One of the reasons why you may have avoided participating in the lottery is that it is hard to get the tickets. Well, that is now sorted with the newest Nigeria lotto that can be played online. If you want to stand

a chance of winning millions in the new lotto game, read through here and understand everything that you need to know about a new national lottery of our country. If you will be lucky – you can win 1,000,000 USD!

What do you need to know about Lotto Nigeria?

Lottery in Nigeria is a big thing as it has been a means through which many people’s lives have been changed. In a bid to help you understand Lotto Nigeria, some of the pertinent questions will be answered.

What is Lotto Nigeria?

Lotto is a game of chance where a player chooses a set of numbers and the numbers are put into a random draw. You can become a winner if your match the numbers that are selected as winning numbers.

The newest lotto game in our country is Lotto Nigeria – the first online national Nigerian lottery. The official website is LottoNigeria.com and this lottery is operated by Fortune Games Limited company. Anyone can play the Nigeria Lotto online and win the different prizes.

LottoNigeria.com is fully licensed

In Nigeria, the government endorses lottery and all participating companies must be registered by the government. The National Lottery Regulatory Commission is in charge of issuing the licenses and overseeing Nigeria lotto. Any organization registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission and has the minimum capital base is free to start a lotto company in Nigeria.

LottoNigeria.com is a company 100% trustworthy because of the license of NLRC.

Playing Nigeria Lotto online

The long wait for an online lottery is now over. It is now possible to play Lotto Nigeria online. The only difference between online and physical lottery is that you get your tickets virtually. This means that you reduce the time you would have spent going to the lotto company to get your ticket. Furthermore, you can enter many draws as you have

the power of entry with just a mobile phone.

How to the play the newest Nigerian Lotto?

You are probably excited about the new online lotto in Nigeria but worried that the rules might be too complex for you to play. Well, you don’t need to worry about that because the rules are so simple. But still, we will take you through the process of play and how much you can win.

Read all about the rules applied to GG World Keno and GG World Million carefully.

What are the main rules of online lotto in Nigeria?

Firstly, you must be of legal age to participate in the lottery. In Nigeria, you must be 18 years and above to play

You need to sign up on the website lottonigeria.com

When your win is big, you must present yourself to pick your prize.

GG World Million rules

If you want to play this game – you have to select 7 lucky numbers: 5 numbers from 50 and 2 additional numbers from 12. The official draw takes place twice a week: Tuesday and Friday. There are 13 tiers of prizes in GG World Million.

To win the main prize you need to predict all 7 winning numbers.

GG World Keno rules

In this lottery, you can choose 1 – 10 numbers from 70 numbers. It’s up to you how many numbers will you select. You have also to decide about the stake (1 to 10) – the higher the stake – the bigger the win.

GG World Keno draw takes place every 4 minutes, so daily you have a lot of chances of winning!

How to buy a ticket?

Everything is done online and you will find it very easy to buy a ticket on GG World Keno and GG World Million. You can follow the steps below:

You start by opening an account at Lotto Nigeria website. It is free to open an account

Pick your lucky numbers

There is an option for ‘quick’ pick, which allows the system to generate lucky numbers for you

Place a bet

You simply need to click here to play Lotto Nigeria and win the best money prize !

The ticketing process has been changed significantly making it easy to place your bet online. You can do all these from the comfort of your living room.

How much can you win?

When playing GG World Keno and GG World Million, you stand a chance to win millions of US dollars. Depending on your choice, you stand a chance to win a lot of money. In GG World Million you can win 1 000 000 USD, so it is almost 383 000 000 NGN!

If you will pick GG World Keno – you can win up to 100 000 000 NGN every 4 minutes!

How to check the latest Nigerian Lotto results?

Once you have placed your online ticket, you might be anxious to know how you will know the results for you Nigeria Lotto.

Firstly, you need to know that once you have purchased your Lotto Nigeria tickets, it will take some time for the tickets to be validated by the system. After that, just click on the user panel to access your Nigeria Lotto tickets. This way you will be sure that you have ordered Lotto Nigeria tickets.

Secondly, you should check the date that the draw will be done. However, when playing online, you can be reminded through email or by the official mobile app of Lotto Nigeria of an impending draw.

Where to find lotto results of GG World Keno and GG World Million?

Once the draw is done, the results are published on the Nigeria lotto website. Visit this website if you want to check the latest Nigeria lotto results and winning numbers .

The official website has all the lottery results. You can also check the archives to find results of previous Nigeria Lotto games played. This openness ensures that you do not lose your winnings.

While checking the results, you will know that you have won the jackpot if your numbers match the ones drawn. If this is the case, then you will be lucky and join other lotto winners in Nigeria.

If you have any questions about playing Lotto Nigeria, you can always contact with LottoNigeria.com support team and get in touch with a representative who will answer your queries.

Do you want to try your luck and play the newest national Nigerian lottery? Don’t hesitate and check Lotto Nigeria today.