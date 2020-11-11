Betting
Win 1,000,000 USD – Play Lotto Nigeria Online!
Finally, the long wait for an online Nigeria lotto is over! You can now play the lottery in Nigeria and stand a chance to win millions easily. One of the reasons why you may have avoided participating in the lottery is that it is hard to get the tickets. Well, that is now sorted with the newest Nigeria lotto that can be played online. If you want to stand
a chance of winning millions in the new lotto game, read through here and understand everything that you need to know about a new national lottery of our country. If you will be lucky – you can win 1,000,000 USD!
What do you need to know about Lotto Nigeria?
Lottery in Nigeria is a big thing as it has been a means through which many people’s lives have been changed. In a bid to help you understand Lotto Nigeria, some of the pertinent questions will be answered.
What is Lotto Nigeria?
Lotto is a game of chance where a player chooses a set of numbers and the numbers are put into a random draw. You can become a winner if your match the numbers that are selected as winning numbers.
The newest lotto game in our country is Lotto Nigeria – the first online national Nigerian lottery. The official website is LottoNigeria.com and this lottery is operated by Fortune Games Limited company. Anyone can play the Nigeria Lotto online and win the different prizes.
LottoNigeria.com is fully licensed
In Nigeria, the government endorses lottery and all participating companies must be registered by the government. The National Lottery Regulatory Commission is in charge of issuing the licenses and overseeing Nigeria lotto. Any organization registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission and has the minimum capital base is free to start a lotto company in Nigeria.
LottoNigeria.com is a company 100% trustworthy because of the license of NLRC.
Playing Nigeria Lotto online
The long wait for an online lottery is now over. It is now possible to play Lotto Nigeria online. The only difference between online and physical lottery is that you get your tickets virtually. This means that you reduce the time you would have spent going to the lotto company to get your ticket. Furthermore, you can enter many draws as you have
the power of entry with just a mobile phone.
How to the play the newest Nigerian Lotto?
You are probably excited about the new online lotto in Nigeria but worried that the rules might be too complex for you to play. Well, you don’t need to worry about that because the rules are so simple. But still, we will take you through the process of play and how much you can win.
Read all about the rules applied to GG World Keno and GG World Million carefully.
What are the main rules of online lotto in Nigeria?
- Firstly, you must be of legal age to participate in the lottery. In Nigeria, you must be 18 years and above to play
- You need to sign up on the website lottonigeria.com
- When your win is big, you must present yourself to pick your prize.
GG World Million rules
If you want to play this game – you have to select 7 lucky numbers: 5 numbers from 50 and 2 additional numbers from 12. The official draw takes place twice a week: Tuesday and Friday. There are 13 tiers of prizes in GG World Million.
To win the main prize you need to predict all 7 winning numbers.
GG World Keno rules
In this lottery, you can choose 1 – 10 numbers from 70 numbers. It’s up to you how many numbers will you select. You have also to decide about the stake (1 to 10) – the higher the stake – the bigger the win.
GG World Keno draw takes place every 4 minutes, so daily you have a lot of chances of winning!
How to buy a ticket?
Everything is done online and you will find it very easy to buy a ticket on GG World Keno and GG World Million. You can follow the steps below:
- You start by opening an account at Lotto Nigeria website. It is free to open an account
- Pick your lucky numbers
- There is an option for ‘quick’ pick, which allows the system to generate lucky numbers for you
- Place a bet
You simply need to click here to play Lotto Nigeria and win the best money prize !
The ticketing process has been changed significantly making it easy to place your bet online. You can do all these from the comfort of your living room.
How much can you win?
When playing GG World Keno and GG World Million, you stand a chance to win millions of US dollars. Depending on your choice, you stand a chance to win a lot of money. In GG World Million you can win 1 000 000 USD, so it is almost 383 000 000 NGN!
If you will pick GG World Keno – you can win up to 100 000 000 NGN every 4 minutes!
How to check the latest Nigerian Lotto results?
Once you have placed your online ticket, you might be anxious to know how you will know the results for you Nigeria Lotto.
Firstly, you need to know that once you have purchased your Lotto Nigeria tickets, it will take some time for the tickets to be validated by the system. After that, just click on the user panel to access your Nigeria Lotto tickets. This way you will be sure that you have ordered Lotto Nigeria tickets.
Secondly, you should check the date that the draw will be done. However, when playing online, you can be reminded through email or by the official mobile app of Lotto Nigeria of an impending draw.
Where to find lotto results of GG World Keno and GG World Million?
Once the draw is done, the results are published on the Nigeria lotto website. Visit this website if you want to check the latest Nigeria lotto results and winning numbers .
The official website has all the lottery results. You can also check the archives to find results of previous Nigeria Lotto games played. This openness ensures that you do not lose your winnings.
While checking the results, you will know that you have won the jackpot if your numbers match the ones drawn. If this is the case, then you will be lucky and join other lotto winners in Nigeria.
If you have any questions about playing Lotto Nigeria, you can always contact with LottoNigeria.com support team and get in touch with a representative who will answer your queries.
Do you want to try your luck and play the newest national Nigerian lottery? Don’t hesitate and check Lotto Nigeria today.
Exploring The Beauty Of The Garden Route
The Garden Route is one of the most well loved road trips in South Africa. It’s so named because of the stunning flora that follow its trail, from the dense canopy of the jungle to the swaying grasses of the plains. Although it’s possible to holiday quite cheaply in South Africa, be prepared to spend a little more in this popular destination. If you’re embarking on a road trip around the Garden Route, then here are some tips to make sure you get the absolute most out of your adventure.
Stay in Cape Town
A good idea is to start your adventure in Cape Town. Although it’s a little way from the true beginning of The Garden Route, it’s a picturesque city, with plenty of places to hire a car and plenty of sights to see. One of the sights that any sports fan should be sure to visit is the Newlands Cricket ground. South Africa are known for their cricket prowess, regularly seeing themselves at short odds to win the largest tournaments. Treat yourself to an afternoon of sports viewing and then set out on the first leg of your adventure.
First Stop, Hermanus
On your way to the true beginning of the garden route, you should be sure to make a stop in Hermanus. This picturesque cliffside town is home to some of the biggest inhabitants our world has ever seen – whales. Take a walk along the well signposted cliff path and keep your eyes peeled for breaching and the odd tail! You’re most likely to have success between June and December, so the window is quite broad. Of course, there’s no guarantee with nature, so if you aren’t lucky enough to see whales, then take comfort in the fact that the walk along the cliffs is beautiful in itself. The path itself is a winding gravel track, which criss-crosses the very cliff face, interspersed with unusual lichens and mosses in pretty pinks and oranges. If you find a track down to the beach below then be sure to take a look, some of the beaches on this bit of the coast are made entirely of seashells.
Experience Some Culture in Mossel Bay
The drive from Hermanus is a picturesque one, taking a more inland route where you’ll see rolling hills, interspersed with dense forested land. Once you reach Mossel Bay you’ll find the Bartolomeu Dias Museum Complex, which has a whole day’s worth of fascinating history. The Maritime Museum and the Shell Museum are great little beachy finds, but the botanical gardens is really special. Pack yourself a picnic and be sure to really take advantage of such a vast collection of plants, cleverly condensed into a relatively small space.
Get Back to Nature in Wilderness
This part of the journey is in many ways the most spectacular. The little village called Wilderness sits surrounded by national park. For those who want to explore ponds and swamps just a little off the coast, there’s a wooden boardwalk from which you can see wading birds. If you’d rather take a long and slightly more challenging hike then head up into Knysna. This part of the route is forested, with deep gorges and plenty of exciting flora and fauna, including the Knysna Loerie, which can be seen flitting around in the treetops.
Watch the Seals at Robberg Nature Reserve
The next part of your journey takes you through Knysna and all the way to Robberg Nature Reserve. Here there are several challenging full day hikes, which really should only be attempted by those who are physically fit. If you do embark on one then you’re sure to be rewarded for your efforts, with the promise of much wildlife. For those who would like to take it a little easier, it’s also possible to organise a boat trip to take you right out to the peninsula. Once you reach the tip of the coastline, you’ll be encouraged to take a dip with the colony of Cape fur seals that call the peninsula their home. The seals are sometimes content to sunbathe on the beach, but the younger, more curious ones often come to say hello.
Ending Your Trip
Where you end your trip to come back around is more or less up to you. Travelling out as far as Oudtshoorn is a good idea for those who are interested in picking up a souvenir. This town is famous for it’s ostriches, which are well worth a look if you book in to visit them at one of the ranches. Many of the locals here carve the beautiful white ostrich eggs and sell them for very reasonable prices. Look for an egg with tiny holes carved into it for an unusual lampshade cover.
