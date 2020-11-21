Williams Uchemba And His Wife Exchange Wedding Vows In Lagos (Video)

Popular Nigerian actor, Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar have officially solemnized their union.

The couple finally exchanged their wedding vows at Dominion city church in Lagos state.

The beautiful wedding ceremony was reportedly officiated by the founder of the church, Dr. David Chukwudi Ogbueli alias Papa Eagle.

Celebrities, fans and well-wishers poured in congratulatory message for the couple after photos and videos from the ceremony hit the internet.

The actor wore a sleek tuxedo, while his bride, wore a lovely white gown.

Watch the videos below:

Congratulations to Williams Uchemba and his beautiful wife, Brunella Oscar. They just said, "I do!"

#WilliamsGotTheOscar pic.twitter.com/0JomhBlr2P — Ngozi Clara (@ngoziclara) November 21, 2020