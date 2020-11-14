Wike Slams NBA For ‘Attempting’ To Investigate Oyigbo Incident

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has berated the Nigerian Bar Association(NBA) for alleged extrajudicial killings in Oyigbo Local Government Area during the #EndSARS protests.

Recall that the Nigerian military was alleged to have killed members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) after the outlawed group reportedly attacked and killed security agents during the protest.

Speaking on the incident, Wike faulted the refusal of people to speak about the innocent people killed by IPOB.

The Rivers Governor reacted to the moves by the NBA to probe the alleged killings while addressing a Special Court Session to mark the beginning of 2020-2021 legal year at the State Judiciary complex, Port Harcourt.

While insisting that no extrajudicial killing took place in the area, Wike asked the NBA to file their petition to the panel of inquiry investigating the activities of SARS in the state.