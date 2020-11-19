Wike Says Another PDP Governor Defecting

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has revealed that another governor elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to join Governor David Umahi in defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that the Ebonyi Governor announced his defection from PDP to APC while addressing journalists in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital on Tuesday, November 17.

Governor Umahi said he moved to the ruling APC because of injustice meted out to the Southeast by his former political party, the PDP.

But Speaking to Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Wednesday, Wike said, “I can tell you there is one PDP governor that will leave. He is not leaving because of anything but he will come up with an excuse.

“The point is that these are the people who have been playing anti-party, who have been romancing with the APC in the night and coming to the PDP in the daytime. My problem with our party is that when you speak the truth, they will want to crucify you. I have raised this issue several times.”

When asked to reveal the identity of the PDP governor planning to defect, Wike said, “I won’t tell you that. But you journalists know.”