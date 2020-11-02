National News
Wike: I Didn’t Order Soldiers To Kill Oyigbo People
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has stated that contrary to reports, he did not order soldiers to shoot at people of Oyigbo local government area of the state.
Governor Wike made the claim while speaking on Monday, during a live special interview on AIT.
He said he ordered “security agencies”, not specifically the army, to bring to justice any member of the group that disrupts the peace in the state.
“The issue of people saying I sent soldiers to Oyingo to kill Igbo people is balderdash; It is completely a none issue. Have I even directed police one day? I have no command over the police so how will I now begin to direct the army?” Wike said.
“I said security agencies, I never said the military, are to make sure this ban on IPOB is maintained and that they should not allow the activities of IPOB, anywhere in any of the local governments. Oyigbo is the boundary between us and Abia state, so it is very easy for them to use Oyigbo to launch attacks, and we came out to say that what has happened is something that we should not take lightly; we must come out openly, heavily against this terrorist organisation. I have no regret about that and I stand on my point to say that even the south-east governors never supported IPOB. So why me? I’m not from the south-east, I’m from Niger Delta, now support IPOB? On what basis?
“People are now seeing IPOB as if it is the mouthpiece of the Igbo people which is not correct. You cannot allow some bands of criminals to give the people a bad name. No responsible government can see the kind of destruction, for nothing …they went to kill six army operatives, four police officers…. They’re using it to cause trouble in my state and you say I should not talk. It came to a situation where the Igbos were now fighting the Hausas.”
He further accused the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi of sponsoring an alleged smear media campaign against him.
The Governor claimed that Amaechi is disturbed by his rising political profile, hence the alleged smear media campaign.
National News
BREAKING: EFCC Summons, Interrogates Ex-FIRS Boss, Fowler
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Babatunde Fowler.
Fowler was arrested over an alleged N5bn fraud carried out while he headed FIRS.
The former FIRS boss is said to be undergoing interrogation at the antigraft’s office in Lagos State.
This was confirmed to Channels Television by the spokesperson of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren.
According to Uwujaren, Fowler is being interrogated in connection to an ongoing investigation by the anti-graft agency.
President Muhammadu Buhari sacked Fowler in 2019 after he was issued a query for worsening tax revenues since 2015.
National News
#EndSARS Protests Brought Home Dangers Of Fake News: Minister
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, expressed that during the #EndSARS protests held across the country, fake news was widely spread through social media.
The Minister made this known on Monday, during an interview on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.
He, however, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari-led government had the option of shutting down social media during the #EndSARS protest.
Dare noted that the federal government, however, did not take the step, adding that the government failed to take the step because of its respect for freedom of expression.
According to him, some countries have taken measures to restrain its citizens over internet usage, but Nigeria has not done it.
Dare, however, noted that the Internet and social media have tremendous benefits but fake news must be curtailed.
National News
#EndSARS: Buhari Asks Youths To Stop Protests, Approach Negotiation Table
President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerian youths participating in the ongoing #EndSARS protests to leave the streets for the negotiation table.
This was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Sunday.
Buhari was reportedly represented by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello, at the maiden National Youth Day program which held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The statement was titled “President Buhari to Nigeria youths: End street protests, dialogue with government on police reforms.”
The President expressed that the youths should realize protesting on the street cannot last forever.
Buhari said, “You must realize that protests cannot last indefinitely. My government will not lift a hand to stop or suppress you.
“However, the fact of the matter is that other forces and actors will seek to take over your protests that they may redirect them in ways you did not intend and perhaps do not agree with.
“Every successful protest movement the world over has understood that there comes a time when activity must move from the street to the negotiation table. That time for you has come. Do not be afraid of this reality. You should welcome it.
“It is important that we all strive to use this moment constructively. Too many people have already sacrificed too dearly. It is our duty to use this fateful situation to move ourselves to a more just and caring society.
“As youths, you have a nation and a future to build. My government will always be your faithful partner in this essential and patriotic endeavour.”
Buhari also reiterated his position that it is wrong to use violence to disperse peaceful protesters.
