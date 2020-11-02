Wike: I Didn’t Order Soldiers To Kill Oyigbo People

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has stated that contrary to reports, he did not order soldiers to shoot at people of Oyigbo local government area of the state.

Governor Wike made the claim while speaking on Monday, during a live special interview on AIT.

He said he ordered “security agencies”, not specifically the army, to bring to justice any member of the group that disrupts the peace in the state.

“The issue of people saying I sent soldiers to Oyingo to kill Igbo people is balderdash; It is completely a none issue. Have I even directed police one day? I have no command over the police so how will I now begin to direct the army?” Wike said.

“I said security agencies, I never said the military, are to make sure this ban on IPOB is maintained and that they should not allow the activities of IPOB, anywhere in any of the local governments. Oyigbo is the boundary between us and Abia state, so it is very easy for them to use Oyigbo to launch attacks, and we came out to say that what has happened is something that we should not take lightly; we must come out openly, heavily against this terrorist organisation. I have no regret about that and I stand on my point to say that even the south-east governors never supported IPOB. So why me? I’m not from the south-east, I’m from Niger Delta, now support IPOB? On what basis?

“People are now seeing IPOB as if it is the mouthpiece of the Igbo people which is not correct. You cannot allow some bands of criminals to give the people a bad name. No responsible government can see the kind of destruction, for nothing …they went to kill six army operatives, four police officers…. They’re using it to cause trouble in my state and you say I should not talk. It came to a situation where the Igbos were now fighting the Hausas.”

He further accused the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi of sponsoring an alleged smear media campaign against him.

The Governor claimed that Amaechi is disturbed by his rising political profile, hence the alleged smear media campaign.