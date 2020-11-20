Wike, eight more PDP governors to join APC: Yahaya Bello

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has claimed that Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, and eight more PDP governors, are on their way to join the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Governor Bello said this following the defection of the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, from the PDP to the APC.

In an interview with Channels TV on Thursday night, November 19, Governor Bello was asked to give names of some of the PDP governors who are currently in talks with the APC to effect their defection. Responding, Governor Bello said:

“I think probably, I can just give you an expo. The expo I am going to give to you is that Governor Wike might be the last to join this party, the All Progressives Congress. Others are lining up. They will soon be here.”

Governor Wike is yet to react to his comment.