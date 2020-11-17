Wike Approves Date For Reopening Of Nursery, Primary Schools In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved Monday, November 23, for the reopening of Nursery and Primary Schools in the State.

This was confirmed in a statement signed by Sir Chidi Adiele on behalf of the Commissioner of Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku.

The latest date would signal the commencement of the first term of the 2020/2021 academic session.

The Rivers government advised Parents, guardians, and the general public to prepare their children for resumption while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The statement read: “This is to inform the general public that His Excellency Governor Nyesom Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS (Africa), Governor of Rivers State, has approved the reopening of all Public and Private Nursery and Primary Schools in the State with effect from Monday 23rd November 2020 for First Term 2020/2021 academic session, in line with the School Calendar published by the Ministry of Education in August 2020.

“By this all Head Teachers, Proprietors and other concerned persons should take all necessary steps to ensure safe and hitch-free resumption in line with extant COVID-19 Protocols.”