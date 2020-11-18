Why Umahi Left PDP – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has slammed Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, over his reasons for leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that on Tuesday, the Ebonyi Governor decamped from PDP to the All Progressives Congress.

Reacting to this development, Wike expressed that Governor Umahi left the PDP because he wants to be the presidential candidate of the APC in 2023 and not injustice meted on the South East by the opposition party, as claimed.

Governor Wike stated that committed members of the PDP were not surprised that the Ebonyi governor formally defected to the APC on Tuesday, which he had been fraternising with for a while.

He decried that he felt offended by Governor’s Umahi’s attempt to justify his decision on the purported injustice meted on the South East by the PDP.

The Rivers governor accused his Ebonyi counterpart of being unfair to the opposition party which gave him its governorship ticket in 2015 against all odds and repeated the same feat in 2019.

He noted that while Governor Umahi has a right to move to the APC, for him to attempt to blackmail the PDP and paint it in a bad light was mischievous and unacceptable.