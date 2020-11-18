Politics
Why Umahi Left PDP – Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has slammed Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, over his reasons for leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Recall that on Tuesday, the Ebonyi Governor decamped from PDP to the All Progressives Congress.
Reacting to this development, Wike expressed that Governor Umahi left the PDP because he wants to be the presidential candidate of the APC in 2023 and not injustice meted on the South East by the opposition party, as claimed.
Governor Wike stated that committed members of the PDP were not surprised that the Ebonyi governor formally defected to the APC on Tuesday, which he had been fraternising with for a while.
He decried that he felt offended by Governor’s Umahi’s attempt to justify his decision on the purported injustice meted on the South East by the PDP.
The Rivers governor accused his Ebonyi counterpart of being unfair to the opposition party which gave him its governorship ticket in 2015 against all odds and repeated the same feat in 2019.
He noted that while Governor Umahi has a right to move to the APC, for him to attempt to blackmail the PDP and paint it in a bad light was mischievous and unacceptable.
Fani Kayode: Nigeria Will Cease To Exist If…
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has warned that Nigeria will suffer a second civil war if bridges of peace are not built.
Fani-Kayode said this while citing the consequences of no Igbo presidency in 2023.
He wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday:
“1. If the Presidency doesn’t come to the south in 2023 our country will break & cease to exist.
“2. If we don’t build bridges of peace today our country will suffer a 2nd civil war and cease to exist.
“3. If we don’t restructure at the soonest our country will break and cease to exist,” Fani-Kayode added.
#EndSARS: Nigeria Needs Healing – Osinbajo
Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has said that Lagos State, as well as the entire country, needs healing following the #EndSARS protest.
“Our State, like our Nation, is in need of healing. We recognize that the balm for a wounded society is truth and justice.”
The Vice President pointed out that this was why judicial panels of inquiry were established all across Nigeria.
He said the tasks for the Lagos panel was expanded to include a full investigation of the Lekki toll gate incidents.
Osinbajo made this known while speaking at the inauguration of the Board of Trustees of the Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund on Monday.
He said that the violence that took place portends a major economic setback for Nigeria.
The Vice President disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari was awaiting the full report of the incident.
He also added that the Executive was having a conversation with the National Assembly on the collaboration that must take place between the Executive and the Legislature to fast-track the reconstruction efforts.
Shehu Sani Advises FG On How To Solve Kidnapping On Kaduna-Abuja Road
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has called on the Federal Government to adopt new measures to combat kidnapping on the Kaduna-Abuja road.
Recall that the former lawmaker raised alarm about bandits activities along the road on Monday morning.
In a new post, the former lawmaker has called on the government to enlist the youths in communities along the road into the Police and Civil Defence and be redeployed to their villages to combat the kidnappers.
He wrote:
“Solution to the Kaduna Abuja Road Kidnaping: There are about 37 villages along the road. The Youths of those villages should be recruited into the Police and Civil Defence and redeployed to their villages to protect the road and combat the kidnappers. They know the terrain better.”
