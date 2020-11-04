‘Why The Youth Must Strive To Make An Impact In Our Nation’ – BBNaija’s Laycon

Big Brother Naija season 5 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe better, known as Laycon, has explained the why the youths must strive to make an impact in the nation.

According to the rapper, the youths are not just the future of the nation but they are also the present.

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper was recently appointed as the youth ambassador for Ogun state.

Taking to Instagram, Laycon shared a photo of himself and Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun along with the words;

“We the youths are no longer just the future of the Nation, we are also the present and we must strive to make impact.

Ogun state is on the right path with the involvement of youths in the state affairs.

I commend His Excellency; Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR (@dapoabiodunmfr) for the great work he’s doing in Ogun State.

Omo Ogun Ise Ya”

Read Also: Fans Accuse Laycon Of Causing Kiddwaya, Erica Breakup

See his post below: